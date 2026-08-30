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Smartphones Launched in India (August 2026): Google Pixel 11 Series, Realme P4s 5G, Vivo S2, and More

Smartphone makers launched more than 20 handsets in India, including the four models of the Google Pixel 11 series.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 August 2026 16:00 IST
Smartphones Launched in India (August 2026): Google Pixel 11 Series, Realme P4s 5G, Vivo S2, and More

Here's the list of all the phones that were launched in India in August 2026

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Highlights
  • Google Pixel 11 series features Tensor G6 SoC
  • Redmi Note 17 5G gets a dual rear camera unit
  • Realme P4s 5G packs an 8,000mAh battery
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The month of August has come to an end, and it was one of the busiest months for the Indian smartphone market. Various tech firms launched multiple handsets in the country this outgoing month, bringing the total number of major smartphone launches in India to 23. The month also saw the launch of Google's next-generation handsets during the Made by Google event. The company unveiled the Google Pixel 11 series with its latest Tensor G6 chipset. However, the month started with the debut of the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in the country. Apart from this, brands like Realme, iQOO, Vivo, and Redmi also launched their new smartphones.

To help you get all the information in one place, here's the list of all the major smartphones that launched in India in August 2026.

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Google Pixel 11 Series

The Google Pixel 11 series was launched in India and other global markets in the first half of August. The lineup includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. All new Google Pixel handsets are powered by the Mountain View-based tech giant's latest Tensor G6 chipset, paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor. The standard model carries a triple rear camera unit. Google has equipped the new Google Pixel 11 series with a new HiLight feature, too.

Google Pixel 11 Series Launch Date

The Google Pixel 11 series was launched in India on August 12.

Google Pixel 11 Series Price in India

The Google Pixel 11 price starts at Rs. 89,999. Meanwhile, the prices of the Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL start at Rs. 1,19,999 and Rs. 1,34,999. Lastly, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold was launched with a price tag of Rs. 1,86,999.

Vivo S2

The Vivo S2 was recently launched in India as the successor to the company's 2019-launched Vivo S1. The smartphone is currently on sale in the county via Flipkart in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White colour options. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset. The Vivo S2 carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It also packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging.

Vivo S2 Launch Date

The Vivo S2 was launched in India on August 6.

Vivo S2 Price in India

The price of the Vivo S2 starts at Rs. 39,999 in India.

Realme P4s 5G

The Realme P4s 5G is the latest addition to the tech firm's P series. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, coupled with an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. The phone also boasts a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter. It also features a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera. The handset is set to go on sale in India on September 3.

Realme P4s 5G Launch Date

The Realme P4s 5G was launched in India on August 26.

Realme P4s 5G Price in India

The Realme P4s 5G is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

iQOO Z11

The iQOO Z11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display, offering up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone features a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 115-degree field of view. The handset is backed by a 7,050mAh battery.

iQOO Z11 Launch Date

The iQOO Z11 was launched in India on August 20.

iQOO Z11 Price in India

The price of the iQOO Z11 starts in India at Rs. 34,999.

Redmi Note 17 5G

The Redmi Note 17 5G was one of the first phones to be launched in India in the first week of August. It sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,396 pixels) AMOLED screen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back. The handset also packs an 8,000mAh battery.

Redmi Note 17 5G Launch Date

The Redmi Note 17 5G was launched in India on August 6.

Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 17 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base variant.

Smartphones launched in India in August 2026

Smartphone Launch Date
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G August 3
Poco M8 Power August 4
Vivo S2 August 6
Redmi Note 17 5G August 6
Lava Smart 4 August 10
Realme 16x 5G August 12
Google Pixel 11 August 12
Google Pixel 11 Pro August 12
Google Pixel 11 Pro XL August 12
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold August 12
Moto G Max August 14
Pova 8 Pro 5G August 18
iQOO Z11 August 20
Poco M8x 5G August 21
Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G August 24
Boltt Ace 5G August 25
Boltt Evo August 25
Realme P4s 5G August 26
Lava Bold N4 Lite August 27
Realme C100i August 27
Vivo Y31T 5G August 27
Samsung Galaxy S26 FE August 27
Google Pixel 11

Google Pixel 11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Compact and comfortable design
  • Good camera performance
  • Clean and polished Android 17 experience
  • Seven years of software and security updates
  • Bad
  • No variable refresh rate on the display
  • Gaming performance falls behind rivals
  • Still requires charge at the end of the day
Read detailed Google Pixel 11 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G6
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4985mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 1080x2342 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4,806mAh
OS Android 17
Resolution 2,076x2,152 pixels
Vivo S2

Vivo S2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great standby battery life
  • Impressive viewing angles
  • Decent night-time photography
  • Lag-free UI
  • Marble-like finish on the rear panel looks good
  • Bad
  • Tends to capture softer images in daylight
  • Lack of a telephoto camera
  • Sub-par fingerprint scanner response
Read detailed Vivo S2 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Realme P4s 5G

Realme P4s 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Innovative design and a distinct look
  • Great in-hand feel
  • Impressive display quality
  • Adequate performance for a mid-range phone
  • Good daytime and low-light camera performance
  • Bad
  • UI stutters in specific situations
  • Heating around camera module under stress
  • Feels quite heavy
  • Battery life could have been better
Read detailed Realme P4s 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
iQOO Z11

iQOO Z11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent AMOLED display
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Great battery life and optimisation
  • Interesting Aurora Green colourway
  • Bad
  • Cameras are fairly average overall
  • Plastic rear does not feel premium
  • Slow in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Charging speeds could be better
Read detailed iQOO Z11 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Redmi Note 17 5G

Redmi Note 17 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and punchy OLED display
  • IP65-rated design
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Heavy, two-handed design
  • Software interface stutters randomly
  • Plenty of presintalled apps and games
  • Poor GPU performance
  • Single bottom-firing speaker
  • Single 128GB storage variant
  • Hybrid SIM card tray for SD card expansion
  • Maximum 1080p 30 fps video recording
Read detailed Redmi Note 17 5G review
Display 7.00-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2396 pixels
Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G

Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 5-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Lava Smart 4

Lava Smart 4

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc 9863A
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15 Go
Pova 8 Pro 5G

Pova 8 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultimate
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,208x2,644 pixels
Poco M8x 5G

Poco M8x 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 5
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7900mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G

Lava Virat V1 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T8200
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Boltt Ace 5G

Boltt Ace 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Unisoc T8200
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Boltt Evo

Boltt Evo

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Realme C100i

Realme C100i

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Unisoc T7250
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1570 pixels
Vivo Y31T 5G

Vivo Y31T 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2.4-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1608 pixels
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Further reading: Google Pixel 11, Google Pixel 11 Pro, Google Pixel 11 Pro XL, Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Redmi Note 17 5G, Realme P4s 5G, Realme 16x 5G, iQOO Z11, Vivo S2
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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