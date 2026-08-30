The month of August has come to an end, and it was one of the busiest months for the Indian smartphone market. Various tech firms launched multiple handsets in the country this outgoing month, bringing the total number of major smartphone launches in India to 23. The month also saw the launch of Google's next-generation handsets during the Made by Google event. The company unveiled the Google Pixel 11 series with its latest Tensor G6 chipset. However, the month started with the debut of the Samsung Galaxy F70 Pro 5G in the country. Apart from this, brands like Realme, iQOO, Vivo, and Redmi also launched their new smartphones.

To help you get all the information in one place, here's the list of all the major smartphones that launched in India in August 2026.

Google Pixel 11 Series

The Google Pixel 11 series was launched in India and other global markets in the first half of August. The lineup includes the Pixel 11, Pixel 11 Pro, Pixel 11 Pro XL, and Pixel 11 Pro Fold. All new Google Pixel handsets are powered by the Mountain View-based tech giant's latest Tensor G6 chipset, paired with the Titan M3 security coprocessor. The standard model carries a triple rear camera unit. Google has equipped the new Google Pixel 11 series with a new HiLight feature, too.

The Google Pixel 11 series was launched in India on August 12.

Google Pixel 11 Series Price in India

The Google Pixel 11 price starts at Rs. 89,999. Meanwhile, the prices of the Google Pixel 11 Pro and Pixel 11 Pro XL start at Rs. 1,19,999 and Rs. 1,34,999. Lastly, the Google Pixel 11 Pro Fold was launched with a price tag of Rs. 1,86,999.

Vivo S2

The Vivo S2 was recently launched in India as the successor to the company's 2019-launched Vivo S1. The smartphone is currently on sale in the county via Flipkart in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White colour options. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset. The Vivo S2 carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It also packs a 7,050mAh battery with support for 44W wired fast charging.

The Vivo S2 was launched in India on August 6.

Vivo S2 Price in India

The price of the Vivo S2 starts at Rs. 39,999 in India.

Realme P4s 5G

The Realme P4s 5G is the latest addition to the tech firm's P series. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset, coupled with an 8,000mAh battery with support for 80W wired fast charging. The phone also boasts a dual rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) main shooter. It also features a 16-megapixel (f/2.4) selfie camera. The handset is set to go on sale in India on September 3.

The Realme P4s 5G was launched in India on August 26.

Realme P4s 5G Price in India

The Realme P4s 5G is priced at Rs. 34,999 for the base variant featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

iQOO Z11

The iQOO Z11 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. It sports a 6.83-inch 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display, offering up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone features a 50-megapixel main rear camera and an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera with a 115-degree field of view. The handset is backed by a 7,050mAh battery.

The iQOO Z11 was launched in India on August 20.

iQOO Z11 Price in India

The price of the iQOO Z11 starts in India at Rs. 34,999.

Redmi Note 17 5G

The Redmi Note 17 5G was one of the first phones to be launched in India in the first week of August. It sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,396 pixels) AMOLED screen, offering up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. It features a 50-megapixel primary camera on the back. The handset also packs an 8,000mAh battery.

The Redmi Note 17 5G was launched in India on August 6.

Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India

The Redmi Note 17 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base variant.

Smartphones launched in India in August 2026