The Realme 17 series has been the subject of rumours lately, with leaks revealing camera specifications of the Realme 17 Pro+ earlier this year. The purported handset, which is expected to headline the brand's numbered lineup, is once again in the news. A tipster has now shed light on the display and more camera features of the Realme 17 Pro+. It is tipped to arrive with a flat OLED display, alongside a 200-megapixel camera setup.

Realme 17 Pro+ Display, Camera Details Leaked Online

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted alleged specifications of an upcoming handset from Realme's numbered smartphone lineup. Although the tipster stopped short of explicitly naming the device, the camera configuration suggests that the purported phone could be the Realme 17 Pro+.

According to the leak, the handset could sport a 6.78-inch flat OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. It is also tipped to come with an ultra-high refresh rate, although the exact figure remains under wraps. For comparison, the Realme 16 Pro+ gets a 6.8-inch 1,280x2,800 pixels AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

On the optics front, the Realme 17 Pro+ is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter.

These details align with previous reports, which hinted at the presence of a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 sensor onboard the Realme 17 Pro+. The purported handset was also said to have a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom support.

If accurate, the camera specifications of the rumoured Realme handset could be identical to its predecessor. For context, the Realme 16 Pro+ has a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear camera, an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) telephoto sensor.

Other details about the Realme 17 Pro+ remain under wraps. Its predecessor was powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 722 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset packs a 7,000mAh Titan Battery with 80W wired fast charging support.