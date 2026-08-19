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Realme 17 Pro+ Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Camera; Display Details Surface Online

The Realme 17 Pro+ is tipped to come with an ultra-high refresh rate, although the exact figure remains under wraps.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 11:35 IST
Realme 17 Pro+ Tipped to Get 200-Megapixel Camera; Display Details Surface Online

The Realme 16 Pro+ Master Gold colour option is designed in collaboration with Naoto Fukusawa

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Highlights
  • Leaked reports suggest Realme 17 Pro+ may feature a flat OLED screen
  • It is expected to include a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens
  • Launch date of the purported handset remains under wraps
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The Realme 17 series has been the subject of rumours lately, with leaks revealing camera specifications of the Realme 17 Pro+ earlier this year. The purported handset, which is expected to headline the brand's numbered lineup, is once again in the news. A tipster has now shed light on the display and more camera features of the Realme 17 Pro+. It is tipped to arrive with a flat OLED display, alongside a 200-megapixel camera setup.

Realme 17 Pro+ Display, Camera Details Leaked Online

In a post on Weibo, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted alleged specifications of an upcoming handset from Realme's numbered smartphone lineup. Although the tipster stopped short of explicitly naming the device, the camera configuration suggests that the purported phone could be the Realme 17 Pro+.

According to the leak, the handset could sport a 6.78-inch flat OLED screen with a 1.5K resolution. It is also tipped to come with an ultra-high refresh rate, although the exact figure remains under wraps. For comparison, the Realme 16 Pro+ gets a 6.8-inch 1,280x2,800 pixels AMOLED display with up to a 144Hz refresh rate.

On the optics front, the Realme 17 Pro+ is said to feature a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 200-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter.

These details align with previous reports, which hinted at the presence of a 200-megapixel Samsung HP5 sensor onboard the Realme 17 Pro+. The purported handset was also said to have a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom support.

If accurate, the camera specifications of the rumoured Realme handset could be identical to its predecessor. For context, the Realme 16 Pro+ has a 200-megapixel (f/1.8) primary rear camera, an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.8) telephoto sensor.

Other details about the Realme 17 Pro+ remain under wraps. Its predecessor was powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, coupled with an Adreno 722 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The handset packs a 7,000mAh Titan Battery with 80W wired fast charging support.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Good camera performance
  • Bad
  • UI is still bloat-heavy
  • The speakers could have been better
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro+ 5G review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,280x2,800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Realme 17 Pro Plus, Realme 17 Pro Plus Specifications, Realme 17 Pro Plus Launch, Realme
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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