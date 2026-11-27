Realme's upcoming 17 series has already been featured in a few leaks, but the lineup may have another model that hasn't been mentioned so far. A new leak points to a Realme 17 Ultra, which would sit above the Pro models. Realme has never launched an Ultra phone under its number series, so this would be a first for the company if the information is accurate. It has yet to confirm the phone or announce when the series will launch.

Realme 17 Ultra Tipped to Come in Two Storage Options

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) has shared details of the purported Realme 17 Ultra in a series of posts on X. The phone, carrying the model number RMX5341, is said to feature a 165Hz OLED display with either 1.5K or 2K resolution. It could be powered by an unspecified Snapdragon chipset and run ColorOS 17.

For optics, the Realme 17 Ultra is tipped to get a triple rear camera setup comprising a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel secondary sensor and an ultra-wide camera. The system could support up to 120x zoom. Video recording features are also said to include Open Gate and Log video modes, along with 4K recording at 120fps.

The Realme 17 Ultra is expected to include a 9,000mAh battery with 100W charging support and a full-metal build. The phone could also feature an internal cooling fan and a light ring. It is tipped to come in two RAM and storage configurations, both with 12GB of RAM and either 256GB or 512GB of storage. The purported handset is tipped to arrive in Silver and Red colour options.

The tipster has not shared details about the pricing or launch date. Realme has also not confirmed the existence of the 17 Ultra, so these specifications should be treated as unconfirmed for now. For comparison, the current Realme 16 lineup includes two Pro models alongside the standard variant, including the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G.

Realme 17 Series Phones: All We Know

The same tipster recently shared alleged renders of the Realme 17 Pro, along with some of its expected specifications. The phone is said to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset and feature a 144Hz AMOLED display. Other details include a 32-megapixel front camera and a 10,000mAh battery with 65W wired charging.

Not all the leaked details match, though. An earlier report also mentioned a 10,000mAh battery but pointed to a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also listed a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Realme has yet to confirm any of these specifications.

The Realme 17 Pro+ has also featured in leaks. It is tipped to get a 1.5K OLED display and three rear cameras, including a 200-megapixel primary sensor and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 3.5x zoom. The Dimensity 7500 chipset has also been mentioned in connection with the Pro series, but it is not clear which model will use it.