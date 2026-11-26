Realme 17 Pro is said to be in the works as the next addition to the company's mid-range smartphone lineup. While Realme has yet to announce details about the handset, renders of the Realme 17 Pro have leaked online, offering a look at its possible design. The leaked images suggest the upcoming smartphone will retain a familiar design language with a square-shaped rear camera module and a hole-punch display. The Realme 17 Pro is tipped to arrive with a 10,000mAh battery.

Realme 17 Pro Design Leaked Online

Tipster Abhishek Yadav shared alleged images of the Realme 17 Pro on X, showcasing the handset's front and rear panels. The renders suggest that the upcoming model could retain the overall design of its predecessor. It appears to have a square-shaped camera module with three camera sensors and an LED flash. The camera island resembles one we have seen on OnePlus smartphones.

EXCLUSIVE: ✨ Here is your very first look at the Realme 17 Pro. It will come with a camera module similar to the one we have seen on OnePlus smartphones. Specifications: 🔳 MediaTek Dimensity 7300 SoC 📱 144Hz refresh rate display 🤳 32MP front camera 🔋 10,000mAh battery 🔌 65W wired charging — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) November 25, 2026

The images do not show Realme branding on the back. The handset is expected to feature a flat frame. At the front, the Realme 17 Pro appears to have a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The display has slim bezels on all sides.

The tipster states that the Realme 17 Pro feature a 144Hz AMOLED display, similar to the Realme 16 Pro. It is tipped to run on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. The upcoming smartphone is said to pack a 10,000mAh battery with support for 65W wired charging.

The Realme 17 Pro could feature a 32-megapixel front-facing camera, replacing the 50-megapixel selfie sensor reportedly available on the Realme 16 Pro.

Realme has not confirmed the launch timeline of the Realme 17 Pro. The Realme 16 Pro was launched in January 2026 and starts at Rs. 31,999 in India. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max 5G chipset and has a 7,000mAh cell.