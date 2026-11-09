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Realme 17 Pro Leak Reveals Full Specifications and Features List

Realme 17 Pro will be backed by a 10,000mAh battery, according to a report.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 9 November 2026 11:57 IST
Realme 17 Pro Leak Reveals Full Specifications and Features List

Realme 16 Pro 5G features a square-shaped rear camera module

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Highlights
  • Realme 17 Pro could feature a MediaTek chipset
  • Realme 17 Pro might sport the same display as its predecessor
  • Realme has yet to confirm the launch of the handset
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Realme 16 Pro series was launched in India earlier this year, in January. The lineup includes two models, namely the Realme 16 Pro 5G and Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. Now, it appears that the tech firm is gearing up to launch its next-generation numbered lineup, as the full list of specifications and features of the rumoured Realme 17 Pro has surfaced online. The handset is said to be powered by the same chipset as its predecessor. However, it could be launched with a significantly larger battery than the Realme 16 Pro. Moreover, it could carry a dual rear camera unit, with a downgraded primary shooter.

Realme 17 Pro Specifications, Features (Expected)

XpertPick has published the full list of specifications and features of the rumoured Realme 17 Pro. The smartphone will reportedly be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset, featuring four efficiency cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four performance cores, delivering a peak clock speed of up to 2.5GHz. The handset might sport an AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Realme 17 Pro is expected to be equipped with a 10,000mAh battery. This claim is in line with earlier leaks, which suggested the same capacity battery for the handset. Moreover, the smartphone is said to launch with a dual rear camera system, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The phone will reportedly be capable of recording videos at up to 4K/30 fps. On the front, it could be equipped with a 32-megapixel or a 50-megapixel camera for selfies and video calls.

On top of this, the Realme 17 Pro could ship with IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. It might also carry an in-display fingerprint scanner for security. The phone is expected to ship with Android 17-based ColorOS 17, since Realme devices are now being upgraded to ColorOS instead of RealmeUI.

If these leaks are true, the Realme 17 Pro will be very similar to its predecessor, while offering a few downgrades and one major upgrade. The Realme 16 Pro is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max SoC, which is a slightly tuned version of the standard mobile platform. It packs a 7,000mAh battery, making the 10,000mAh cell on the rumoured Realme 17 Pro a major upgrade. It carries a 200-megapixel main rear camera. Hence, the Realme 17 Pro could get a notable downgrade, at least in the camera department.

Realme 16 Pro 5G

Realme 16 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium Design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bad
  • No Telephoto lens
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Realme 16 Pro 5G review
Display 6.75-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Max
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7,000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1,272x2,772 pixels
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Further reading: Realme 17 Pro, Realme, Realme 17 Pro Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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