Realme C63 was launched in Indonesia on Friday. The latest budget smartphone from the company runs on a Unisoc T612 chipset and is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Realme C63 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging, which is claimed to deliver one hour of talk time with one minute of charging. It has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and has Realme Mini Capsule 2.0 feature.

Realme C63 price, availability

Realme C63 price is set at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs IDR 2,299,9000 (roughly Rs. 12,000). It will go on sale in Indonesia from June 5 in Leather Blue and Jade Green colours.

Realme C63 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C63 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and features a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 450nits of peak brightness, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and 180Hz touch sampling rate.

The Realme C63 is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, alongside a Mali-G57 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. With the virtual RAM feature, the onboard RAM can be "expanded" up to 16GB, utilising unused storage. It comes with a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature that displays some system notifications around the hole punch display cutout.

For optics, Realme has packed a dual rear camera unit on the Realme C63 led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The handset is equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options on the new Realme C63 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS/GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an acceleration sensor, magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor and gyro-meter. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It offers Rainwater Smart Touch technology, according to the company.

The Realme C63 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery along with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. As mentioned, a one-minute charge is claimed to deliver up to one hour of talk time. The battery of the phone is also said to offer up to 38 days of standby time on a single charge. It measures 167.26x76.67x7.74mm and weighs 189 grams.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.