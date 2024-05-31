Technology News

Realme C63 With 6.74-Inch Display, Unisoc T612 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme C63 can be charged at 45W with the included SuperVOOC charger.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 31 May 2024 18:50 IST
Realme C63 With 6.74-Inch Display, Unisoc T612 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C63 comes in Jade Green and Leather Blue shades

Highlights
  • Realme C63 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI
  • The handset is set to go on sale in Malaysia on June 5
  • The Realme C63 is equipped with a dual rear camera unit
Advertisement

Realme C63 was launched in Indonesia on Friday. The latest budget smartphone from the company runs on a Unisoc T612 chipset and is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. The Realme C63 houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging, which is claimed to deliver one hour of talk time with one minute of charging. It has a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and has Realme Mini Capsule 2.0 feature. 

Realme C63 price, availability

Realme C63 price is set at IDR 1,999,000 (roughly Rs. 10,000) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model costs IDR 2,299,9000 (roughly Rs. 12,000). It will go on sale in Indonesia from June 5 in Leather Blue and Jade Green colours.

Realme C63 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C63 runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5 and features a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600x720 pixels) display with up to 90Hz refresh rate, 450nits of peak brightness, 90.3 percent screen-to-body ratio and 180Hz touch sampling rate. 

The Realme C63 is equipped with an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset, alongside a Mali-G57 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. With the virtual RAM feature, the onboard RAM can be "expanded" up to 16GB, utilising unused storage. It comes with a Mini Capsule 2.0 feature that displays some system notifications around the hole punch display cutout.

For optics, Realme has packed a dual rear camera unit on the Realme C63 led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The handset is equipped with up to 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Connectivity options on the new Realme C63 include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, AGPS/GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an acceleration sensor, magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor and gyro-meter. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It offers Rainwater Smart Touch technology, according to the company. 

The Realme C63 is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery along with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support. As mentioned, a one-minute charge is claimed to deliver up to one hour of talk time. The battery of the phone is also said to offer up to 38 days of standby time on a single charge. It measures 167.26x76.67x7.74mm and weighs 189 grams.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme C63, Realme C63 Price, Realme C63 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Vivo Watch GT With Up to 21 Days Battery Life, e-SIM Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Realme C63 With 6.74-Inch Display, Unisoc T612 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S19, S19 Pro With 50-Megapixel Selfie Cameras Launched: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Spotted on Geekbench With These Specifications
  3. Apple Will Reportedly Unveil These AI Features at WWDC 2024
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 Leaked Renders Reveal Rear Panel With Sharper Corners
  2. Samsung Galaxy Ring 'Lost Mode' to Track Misplaced Wearable Spotted in Development: Report
  3. Realme GT 6 India Launch Date Teased By Senior Executive Ahead of Debut: Expected Specifications, Price
  4. Realme C63 With 6.74-Inch Display, Unisoc T612 Chipset Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. RBI Data Shows CBDC Wholesale Circulation Dropped, Retail Usage Sees Massive Jump: Report
  6. Google's Latest Android Feature Drop Brings RCS Message Editing, Instant Hotspot Feature
  7. Instagram Rolls Out New Features for Notes, Adds Option to Limit Interactions to Close Friends
  8. Vivo Watch GT With Up to 21 Days Battery Life, e-SIM Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Amazon Fire TV Devices to Get AI-Powered Search Feature for Personalised Content Recommendations
  10. Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »