Realme C63 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C63 5G is confirmed to get software updates for two years.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 August 2024 13:15 IST
Realme C63 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C63 5G is offered in Forest Green and Starry Gold colour options

Highlights
  • Realme C63 5G has an IP64 rating
  • Realme C63 5G runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0
  • It has 8-megapixel selfie camera
Realme C63 5G was launched in India on Monday (August 12). The latest budget 5G smartphone by Realme runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset and is equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Realme C63 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. It comes in two colour options and has the Realme Mini Capsule 2.0 feature. The Realme C63 5G has an IP64 rating as well.

Realme C63 5G price in India

The Realme C63 5G is priced at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option. The 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM versions with 12GB storage are priced at Rs. 11,999 and Rs. 12,999, respectively. It is offered in Forest Green and Starry Gold colour options. The first sale of the phone will begin at 12:00pm on August 20 through Realme India website and Flipkart.

As an introductory offer, customers can avail of Rs. 1,000 on payments using select bank cards. This will bring down the starting price tag to Rs. 9,999.

Realme C63 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme C63 5G runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and the company is promising three years of security updates and two years of software updates for the phone. It features a 6.67-inch HD+ (720x1,604 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 625nits of peak brightness, 89.97 percent screen-to-body ratio, and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chipset alongside up to 8GB RAM. The virtual RAM feature allows users to expand the onboard RAM up to 16GB. It has the Mini Capsule 2.0 feature as well.

For optics, Realme has packed a 32-megapixel AI-backed main rear camera on the Realme C63 5G. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. It comes with up to 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 2TB using a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the new Realme C63 5G include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and a USB Type-C port. It has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.

The Realme C63 5G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery along with 10W fast charging and reverse charging support. The battery unit is said to offer up to 29 days of standby time and up to 40.1 hours of calling time on a single charge. It measures 165.6x76.1x7.9mm and weighs 192 grams

Realme C63 5G

Realme C63 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 32-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Realme C63 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
