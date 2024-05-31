Vivo S19 and Vivo S19 Pro were launched in China on Thursday. The smartphones carry 50-megapixel main rear cameras as well as 50-megapixel selfie shooters. They ship with Android 14-based OriginOS 4 and support 80W wired fast charging. Both Vivo S19 series handsets are equipped with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. These handsets are the successors to the Vivo S18 lineup, which was introduced in December 2023 with a base and a Pro variant.

Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro price, availability

Vivo S19 price is set at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,800) for the 8GB + 256GB option and CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,100) for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB configurations are listed at CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,500) and CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Vivo S19 Pro starts at CNY 3,299 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The 12GB + 256GB, 12GB + 512GB and 16GB + 512GB variants are marked at CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 40,300), CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,800) and CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 46,100), respectively.

Vivo S19 seen in Misty Blue, Peach Blossom Fan and Pine Smoke Ink (translated from Chinese) colourways

Photo Credit: Vivo

The handsets are currently available for purchase via the Vivo China e-store. The base Vivo S19 is offered in three colour options - Misty Blue, Peach Blossom Fan and Pine Smoke Ink (translated from Chinese), while the Pro variant comes in Misty Blue, Sword Shadow Gray and Thousands of Green Mountains (translated) shades.

Vivo S19, Vivo S19 Pro specifications

Both Vivo S19 and the S19 Pro sport 6.78-inch 1.5K (2,800 x 1,260 pixels) OLED screens with a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The base model is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC and the Pro version comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset. They run on Android 14-based OriginOS 4 out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the base Vivo S19 is equipped with a 50-megapixel OmniVision OV50E primary sensor, while the Vivo S19 Pro has a 50-megapixel 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX921 primary rear sensor. Both handsets carry 8-megapixel sensors paired with ultra-wide-angle lenses. The Vivo S19 Pro also features a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. The smartphones also have 50-megapixel front camera sensors.

Both Vivo S19 and S19 Pro support 80W fast charging. The base Vivo S19 carries a 6,000mAh battery, while the Pro version has a 5,500mAh cell. The phones also support 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, up to Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C and NFC connectivity.

The more expensive Vivo S19 Pro weighs 192g and measures 164.16 x 74.93 x 7.58mm in size, whereas the vanilla Vivo S19 weighs 193g and measures 163.62 x 75.68 x 7.19mm in size.

