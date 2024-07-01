Technology News
Realme C63 With 45W Wired Fast Charging, Vegan Leather Design Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Realme C63 is equipped with the Rainwater Smart Touch feature.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 July 2024 16:36 IST
Realme C63 With 45W Wired Fast Charging, Vegan Leather Design Debuts in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme C63 is offered in India in Jade Green and Leather Blue colourways

Highlights
  • Realme C63 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery
  • The handset comes with an IP54-rated build
  • The Realme C63 sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
Realme C63 was unveiled in India on Monday, a few weeks after its initial launch in May this year. The entry-level smartphone has been introduced in a vegan leather design and is backed by several artificial intelligence (AI) based features like Air Gestures and Rainwater Smart Touch. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. The handset is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and will be available for sale later this week.

Realme C63 price in India, availability

The Realme C63 is priced in India at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB option. The first sale of the handset will start in the country from 12pm IST on July 3 via Flipkart, Realme India website and select retail stores.

The phone is offered in two colour options - Jade Green and Leather Blue, the latter of which has a vegan leather finish.

Realme C63 features

The Realme C63 is equipped with AI-backed features like Air Gestures which allows users to operate the handset without touching the screen. It also supports the Rainwater Smart Touch feature to allow the screen to be used even with wet hands. The phone also comes with a collapsible Mini-Capsule feature that shows notifications and alerts around the hole-punch cutout. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It is claimed to offer up to one hour of talk time on a single charge.

Realme is yet to reveal the detailed specifications of the Indian version of the Realme C63, but it appears to share similar features with the global variant of the smartphone. The Realme C63 sports a 6.74-inch 90Hz HD+ screen and a 50-megapixel dual rear unit alongside an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme C63 is backed by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5. The handset also has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme C63

Realme C63

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News.

Further reading: Realme C63, Realme C63 India launch, Realme C63 price in India, Realme C63 features, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Apple AirPods With Camera for Better Spatial Audio Capabilities Said to Launch Soon: Ming-Chi Kuo
Realme C63 With 45W Wired Fast Charging, Vegan Leather Design Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
