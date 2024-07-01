Realme C63 was unveiled in India on Monday, a few weeks after its initial launch in May this year. The entry-level smartphone has been introduced in a vegan leather design and is backed by several artificial intelligence (AI) based features like Air Gestures and Rainwater Smart Touch. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for wired fast charging. The handset is offered in a single RAM and storage configuration and will be available for sale later this week.

Realme C63 price in India, availability

The Realme C63 is priced in India at Rs. 8,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB option. The first sale of the handset will start in the country from 12pm IST on July 3 via Flipkart, Realme India website and select retail stores.

The phone is offered in two colour options - Jade Green and Leather Blue, the latter of which has a vegan leather finish.

Realme C63 features

The Realme C63 is equipped with AI-backed features like Air Gestures which allows users to operate the handset without touching the screen. It also supports the Rainwater Smart Touch feature to allow the screen to be used even with wet hands. The phone also comes with a collapsible Mini-Capsule feature that shows notifications and alerts around the hole-punch cutout. The handset houses a 5,000mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging support. It is claimed to offer up to one hour of talk time on a single charge.

Realme is yet to reveal the detailed specifications of the Indian version of the Realme C63, but it appears to share similar features with the global variant of the smartphone. The Realme C63 sports a 6.74-inch 90Hz HD+ screen and a 50-megapixel dual rear unit alongside an 8-megapixel selfie shooter.

The Realme C63 is backed by an octa-core Unisoc T612 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 5. The handset also has an IP54-rated build for dust and splash resistance.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.