Vivo Watch GT was launched in China alongside the Vivo S19 series on Thursday, May 30. The smartwatch runs on BlueOS out-of-the-box and has more than 100 preset sports modes. It sports a 2.5D borderless curved display and a functional, rotating crown. The watch also comes with up to 21 days of battery life and e-SIM support. It features several health and wellness trackers like heart rate and blood oxygen sensors. The smart wearable is also compatible with the Vivo Health App.

Vivo Watch GT price, availability

The Vivo Watch GT is priced in China at CNY 799 (roughly Rs. 9,200) for the eSIM + silicone strap option, while the eSIM + faux leather strap variant is listed at CNY 899 (roughly Rs. 10,400). The silicone strap is seen in a Summer Night Black shade, while the vegan leather strap appears in a white colourway marketed as Clear Sky and White Clouds. The watch is open for reservations now via the Vivo China e-store and will go on sale from June 14.

Vivo Watch GT specifications, features

The Vivo Watch GT sports a 1.85-inch 2.5D curved AMOLED screen with 390 x 450 pixels resolution and Always-On-Display (AOD) support. It ships with Vivo's BlueOS with several AI-backed features like AI Shorthand. The feature allows users to directly record voice files from the watch, which would synchronise and save the concerned files in the Atom Note app. Alongside other functions, it also supports AI Watch Face, which can generate watch faces by voice prompts of users.

The newly launched Vivo smartwatch is equipped with optical heart rate and blood oxygen level sensors. The Vivo Watch GT also helps track stress levels as well as sleep and menstrual cycles. Data from these trackers are synchronised with and can be accessed via the Vivo Heath App. Additional sensors include acceleration, gyroscope, geomagnetic and ambient light.

Vivo has packed a 505mAh battery into the Vivo Watch GT with magnetic pin charging support. With eSIM usage alongside Bluetooth connectivity and the battery saving mode, the watch offers a battery life of up to nine days, which falls to up to three days with normal use. The watch is claimed to provide up to 21 days of battery life with only Bluetooth functions on and no eSIM usage in a battery saving mode and up to 10 days with normal usage.

The Vivo Watch GT supports LTE connectivity via eSIM as well as Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, Beidou and NFC for payments. The watch is also equipped with a speaker and microphone features a rotating, functional crown. It weighs 33g and measures 45.8 x 39.6 x 11.2mm in size.

