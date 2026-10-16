Redmi K100 is set to launch in China soon. Xiaomi's sub-brand teased a new Redmi K-series phone through its official Weibo account. The company has yet to announce the exact launch date. Meanwhile, the Redmi K100 is available for pre-reservation in China. The Redmi K100 is expected to come with a 6.9-inch OLED display. It could run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and feature a 10,000mAh battery. It will come as the third model in the Redmi K100 series.

Redmi K100 Launch Confirmed

In a Weibo post, Redmi announced that the Redmi K100 is set to launch in China later this month. The launch date and key specifications are under wraps. Redmi has released a teaser image of the upcoming Redmi K100, offering a glimpse of its rear design. It is claimed to come with "massive battery capacity and gaming performance on par with Pro flagships.

The image appears to show two rear cameras alongside a large circular element. This could be a speaker grille, similar to the design element seen on the Redmi K100 Pro series.

The Redmi K100 is now available for pre-reservation with a CNY 9.9 (roughly Rs. 140) deposit. It unlocks shoppers' access to a special new-product gift package upon purchase.

The Redmi K100 is likely to come with a 6.9-inch OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 185Hz. It is rumoured to run on a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and pack a 10,000mAh battery. It is likely to feature Bose-tuned speakers. It has an IP68-rated build. It is expected to come with Android 17-based HyperOS 4

Past leaks claimed that the Redmi K100 will cost CNY 3,500 (roughly Rs. 50,000) in China.

Redmi launched the Redmi K100 Pro and Redmi K100 Pro Max in China in August, with starting prices of CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 57,000) and CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 64,000), respectively. The Pro model runs on a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 V chipset, while the Redmi K100 Pro Max features the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor. The Redmi K100 Pro packs an 8,580mAh battery, while the Redmi K100 Pro Max has a 9,070mAh cell. Both smartphones support 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.