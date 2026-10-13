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Redmi Tablet Appears on UAE’s TDRA Certification Database, Hinting at an Imminent Global Launch

Redmi tablet was earlier spotted on a certification database in the EU.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 October 2026 14:17 IST
Redmi Tablet Appears on UAE’s TDRA Certification Database, Hinting at an Imminent Global Launch

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G features a 12.1-inch display

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Highlights
  • Redmi tablet’s specifications and features remain under wraps
  • Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G was launched in India earlier this year
  • Redmi has yet to confirm the launch of the new tablet
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Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G was the last tablet launched by the Xiaomi sub-brand in India, joining the Redmi Pad 2. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. Now, the tech firm appears to be preparing to launch another tablet in select global markets. An unspecified Redmi Pad model has reportedly been spotted on a certification website in the UAE. The tablet had earlier appeared on a different certification site in the EU, hinting at its imminent arrival in select global markets. However, neither listing reveals the key specifications, features, pricing, or launch date of the Redmi tablet.

Redmi Tablet Was Spotted With the Model Number 26104RPF2G

The Tech Outlook reports that a new unspecified Redmi Pad model has been spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) database in the UAE. The tablet was reportedly listed with the model number 26104RPF2G. The early certification listing hints that the tablet could be launched in the country soon, along with other global markets.

Further, the report highlights that the upcoming Redmi Pad model was earlier spotted on the European Economic Community (EEC) certification database with the same model number and registration number ER66249/26. It is worth noting that the listings do not reveal the name of the device, specifications, features, pricing, or launch details. However, these details could be revealed in the coming months.

As previously mentioned, the new Redmi tablet is expected to join the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G, which was launched in India earlier this year, in January, at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the Wi-Fi-only 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity option was priced at Rs. 25,999 at launch. To recap, it is equipped with Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 249 ppi pixel density, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, up to 600 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 1.07 billion colours. Moreover, it packs a 12,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging.

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G

Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large 120Hz 2.5K display
  • Excellent battery life
  • Reliable everyday performance
  • Useful keyboard and pen support
  • Bad
  • Thick bezels around the display
  • Android 15 out of the box
  • Audio flattens at high volumes
Read detailed Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 6GB
OS Android
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 12,000mAh
Comments

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Further reading: Redmi Pad, Redmi Tablet, Redmi, Xiaomi
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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