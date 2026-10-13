Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G was the last tablet launched by the Xiaomi sub-brand in India, joining the Redmi Pad 2. The tablet is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. Now, the tech firm appears to be preparing to launch another tablet in select global markets. An unspecified Redmi Pad model has reportedly been spotted on a certification website in the UAE. The tablet had earlier appeared on a different certification site in the EU, hinting at its imminent arrival in select global markets. However, neither listing reveals the key specifications, features, pricing, or launch date of the Redmi tablet.

Redmi Tablet Was Spotted With the Model Number 26104RPF2G

The Tech Outlook reports that a new unspecified Redmi Pad model has been spotted on the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA) database in the UAE. The tablet was reportedly listed with the model number 26104RPF2G. The early certification listing hints that the tablet could be launched in the country soon, along with other global markets.

Further, the report highlights that the upcoming Redmi Pad model was earlier spotted on the European Economic Community (EEC) certification database with the same model number and registration number ER66249/26. It is worth noting that the listings do not reveal the name of the device, specifications, features, pricing, or launch details. However, these details could be revealed in the coming months.

As previously mentioned, the new Redmi tablet is expected to join the Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G, which was launched in India earlier this year, in January, at a starting price of Rs. 22,999 for the Wi-Fi-only 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the Wi-Fi + 5G connectivity option was priced at Rs. 25,999 at launch. To recap, it is equipped with Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process.

The Redmi Pad 2 Pro 5G sports a 12.1-inch 2.5K (2,560x1,600 pixels) display with up to a 120Hz refresh rate, 249 ppi pixel density, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, up to 600 nits of peak brightness, Dolby Vision, a 16:10 aspect ratio, and 1.07 billion colours. Moreover, it packs a 12,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging and 27W wired reverse charging.