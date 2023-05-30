Technology News
Redmi Note 12T Pro's price starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 30 May 2023 11:43 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12T Pro has a triple rear camera unit

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12T Pro comes in three colour options
  • Display of Redmi Note 12T Pro support up to 144Hz refresh rate
  • It has 67W fast charging support

Redmi Note 12T Pro was launched in China on Monday as the latest addition to Xiaomi's Redmi Note 12 series. The new smartphone comes as a successor to the Redmi Note 11T Pro and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. The Redmi Note 12T Pro is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC with support for VC liquid cooling. It flaunts a triple camera unit at the back, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The phone is backed by a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W wired charging. The new handset carries dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Redmi Note 12T Pro price

Price of Redmi Note 12T Pro starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 19,000) for the 8GB + 128GB model. The phone also has an 8GB + 256GB option priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,000) whereas the GB + 256GB model at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 22,000). The top-end model with 12GB + 256GB storage has a price tag of CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000). It is currently available for pre-booking in China in Carbon black, Ice Fog White, and Harumi Blue (translated from Chinese) shades. It will go on sale in China from May 31.

Official details on the global launch of the Redmi Note 12T Pro are yet to be announced, though it is expected to debut in India as the Redmi K60i.

Redmi Note 12T Pro specifications

The dual SIM (Nano) Redmi Note 12T Pro runs Android-based MIUI 14 and features a 6.6-inch (2,460x1,080 pixels) display with a 144Hz seven-level refresh rate and a 270Hz touch sampling rate. The display has 20.5:9 ratio and offers HDR10 support, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Dolby Vision certification. It comes with full DC dimming support as well. Under the hood, the new Redmi phone has an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra SoC, along with Mali G610 GPU and up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. There is also a vapour cooling (VC) chamber for thermal management with more than 10000mm square heat dissipation area.

redmi note 12t pro inline Redmi Note 12T Pro

For optics, the Redmi Note 12T Pro has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel ultra-clear main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 120-degree field of view, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies and video chats, it has a 16-megapixel HD sensor at the front, arranged in the hole-punch cutout of the display. The camera setup supports different photo and videography modes such as AI beauty, AI watermark, time-lapse, and slow motion among others. The rear camera support 4K video recording at 30 fps (frames per second).

The Redmi Note 12T Pro comes with up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, ambient colour temperature sensor, and ultrasonic distance sensor.

In terms of battery, the Redmi Note 12T Pro packs a 5,080mAh single-cell battery that supports 67W fast wired charging. The inbuilt battery is rated to deliver up to 1.35 days of usage on a single charge.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5080mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1080x2460 pixels
