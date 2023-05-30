Technology News
  New Low Cost Smartphone Attachment, Custom App to Monitor Blood Pressure at User's Fingertip

The researchers estimate that the cost of the clip could be as low as 10 cents (Rs. 0.7) apiece when manufactured at scale.

By Press Trust of India | Updated: 30 May 2023 10:10 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ TheRegistri

The clip utilises a smartphone's camera and flash to monitor blood pressure

  • The technology could help manage conditions such as hypertension
  • The clip does not need to be calibrated to a cuff
  • The clip developed by researchers at the University of California

Scientists have developed a simple, low-cost clip that uses a smartphone's camera and flash to monitor blood pressure at the user's fingertip. The clip developed by researchers at the University of California (UC) San Diego, US, works with a custom smartphone app and currently costs about 80 cents (Rs. 5.6) to make.

The researchers estimate that the cost could be as low as 10 cents (Rs. 0.7) apiece when manufactured at scale.

The technology, described in the journal Scientific Reports, could help make regular blood pressure monitoring easy, affordable and accessible to people in resource-poor communities, they said.

It could benefit older adults and pregnant women, for example, in managing conditions such as hypertension, according to the researchers.

"We have created an inexpensive solution to lower the barrier to blood pressure monitoring,” said study first author Yinan Xuan, a Ph.D. student at UC San Diego.

"Because of their low cost, these clips could be handed out to anyone who needs them but cannot go to a clinic regularly," said study senior author Edward Wang, a professor at UC San Diego and director of the Digital Health Lab.

Another key advantage of the clip is that it does not need to be calibrated to a cuff, the researchers said.

"This is what distinguishes our device from other blood pressure monitors,” said Wang.

Other cuffless systems being developed for smartwatches and smartphones, he explained, require obtaining a separate set of measurements with a cuff so that their models can be tuned to fit these measurements.

"Our is a calibration-free system, meaning you can just use our device without touching another blood pressure monitor to get a trustworthy blood pressure reading," Wang said.

To measure blood pressure, the user simply presses on the clip with a fingertip. A custom smartphone app guides the user on how hard and long to press during the measurement.

The clip is a 3D-printed plastic attachment that fits over a smartphone's camera and flash. It features an optical design similar to that of a pinhole camera. When the user presses on the clip, the smartphone's flash lights up the fingertip.

That light is then projected through a pinhole-sized channel to the camera as an image of a red circle. A spring inside the clip allows the user to press with different levels of force.

The harder the user presses, the bigger the red circle appears on the camera.

The smartphone app extracts two main pieces of information from the red circle. By looking at the size of the circle, the app can measure the amount of pressure that the user's fingertip applies.

By looking at the brightness of the circle, the app can measure the volume of blood going in and out of the fingertip.

An algorithm converts this information into systolic and diastolic blood pressure readings.

The researchers tested the clip on 24 volunteers from the UC San Diego Medical Center. Results were comparable to those taken by a blood pressure cuff.

“Using a standard blood pressure cuff can be awkward to put on correctly, and this solution has the potential to make it easier for older adults to self-monitor blood pressure," said study co-author Alison Moore, from UC San Diego School of Medicine.

