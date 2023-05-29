Technology News

Redmi Note 12T Pro Launch Confirmed; Specifications, Colour Options Teased

Redmi Note 12T Pro pre-booking will commence on May 30, the company confirmed via Weibo.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 29 May 2023 15:28 IST
Redmi Note 12T Pro (pictured) will sport a triple rear camera set up

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 12T Pro will sport an LCD display
  • It will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra SoC
  • Redmi Note 12T Pro will pack a 5,080mAh battery

Redmi Note 12T Pro is confirmed to launch in China soon. Ahead of the handset's debut, the company has revealed the design, colour options as well as key specifications of the smartphone. The upcoming Redmi branded handset will pack up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. It is confirmed to sport an LCD display and will join the Redmi Note 12 series which was launched in China in October last year.

Xiaomi revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming Redmi Note 12T Pro via Weibo. The handset is set to debut in Black, White and Sky Blue colour options. It will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The phone will feature a volume button and a power button on its right edge.

The company has also confirmed the key specifications of the upcoming handset. It will sport a 144Hz LCD display. The smartphone will be equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The Redmi Note 12T Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra SoC. Additionally, the phone will pack a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The company also announced that the Redmi Note 12T Pro's pre-sale will begin on May 30 at 10:00 am (7:30 am IST).

Redmi Note 12T Pro is likely to join the Redmi Note 12 series which was unveiled last year in China. The Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, as well as the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ feature an OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and a customised version of Xiaomi's MIUI 13 skin. The phones house a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. However, they are powered by different chipsets. The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, while the vanilla model is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC. 

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 12T Pro, Redmi Note 12T Pro Specifications, Redmi
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
