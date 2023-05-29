Redmi Note 12T Pro is confirmed to launch in China soon. Ahead of the handset's debut, the company has revealed the design, colour options as well as key specifications of the smartphone. The upcoming Redmi branded handset will pack up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage. It is confirmed to sport an LCD display and will join the Redmi Note 12 series which was launched in China in October last year.

Xiaomi revealed the design and colour options of the upcoming Redmi Note 12T Pro via Weibo. The handset is set to debut in Black, White and Sky Blue colour options. It will be equipped with a triple rear camera setup along with an LED flash. The phone will feature a volume button and a power button on its right edge.

The company has also confirmed the key specifications of the upcoming handset. It will sport a 144Hz LCD display. The smartphone will be equipped with a 64-megapixel main camera, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of inbuilt storage.

The Redmi Note 12T Pro will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200-Ultra SoC. Additionally, the phone will pack a 5,080mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

The company also announced that the Redmi Note 12T Pro's pre-sale will begin on May 30 at 10:00 am (7:30 am IST).

Redmi Note 12T Pro is likely to join the Redmi Note 12 series which was unveiled last year in China. The Redmi Note 12, Redmi Note 12 Pro, as well as the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ feature an OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, a 5,000mAh battery, and a customised version of Xiaomi's MIUI 13 skin. The phones house a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. However, they are powered by different chipsets. The Redmi Note 12 Pro and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ are powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, while the vanilla model is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.