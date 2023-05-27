Xiaomi 13 Pro was announced during this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. Details of the smartphone's successor, expected to debut as the Xiaomi 14 Pro, have now surfaced online. A render of the unannounced smartphone has been leaked, and the image hints at the design of the purported handset. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is shown to sport a curved display with a hole punch cutout for a selfie camera. The render suggests narrow bezels on all sides. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to run on Qualcomm's next-generation flagship SoC.

Tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) tweeted a render of the purported Xiaomi 14 Pro that shows the front of the handset. It suggests the phone will be equipped with curved edges and narrow bezels. The Xiaomi 14 Pro appears to have a centre-aligned hole punch cutout to house the selfie camera. The upcoming model is similar in appearance to the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The leaked render of the Xiaomi 14 Pro

Photo Credit: Twitter/ IceUniverse (@UniverseIce)

Xiaomi could equip the Xiaomi 14 Pro with Qualcomm's rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, according to details leaked by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging and either 90W or 120W wired charging support. It could also flaunt WLG High-Lens cameras.

The purported Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to launch as the successor to the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The latter went on sale in India with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration in March. It is available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a 4,820mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

