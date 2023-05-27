Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Pro Render Leaks Online Showing Curved Display With Thin Bezels: Details

Xiaomi 14 Pro is tipped to feature Qualcomm's rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 May 2023 18:41 IST
Xiaomi 14 Pro Render Leaks Online Showing Curved Display With Thin Bezels: Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to arrive with upgrades over the Xiaomi 13 Pro (above)

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 13 Pro is shown to feature a centre-aligned hole punch cutout
  • The firm has not revealed any plans to launch a Xiaomi 13 Pro successor
  • Xiaomi 14 Pro is said to feature Qualcomm's next generation flagship SoC

Xiaomi 13 Pro was announced during this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in February. Details of the smartphone's successor, expected to debut as the Xiaomi 14 Pro, have now surfaced online. A render of the unannounced smartphone has been leaked, and the image hints at the design of the purported handset. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is shown to sport a curved display with a hole punch cutout for a selfie camera. The render suggests narrow bezels on all sides. The Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to run on Qualcomm's next-generation flagship SoC.

Tipster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) tweeted a render of the purported Xiaomi 14 Pro that shows the front of the handset. It suggests the phone will be equipped with curved edges and narrow bezels. The Xiaomi 14 Pro appears to have a centre-aligned hole punch cutout to house the selfie camera. The upcoming model is similar in appearance to the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

xiaomi 14 pro render twitter universeice xiaomi 14 pro

The leaked render of the Xiaomi 14 Pro
Photo Credit: Twitter/ IceUniverse (@UniverseIce)

 

Xiaomi could equip the Xiaomi 14 Pro with Qualcomm's rumoured Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, according to details leaked by tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese). It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 50W wireless charging and either 90W or 120W wired charging support. It could also flaunt WLG High-Lens cameras.

The purported Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to launch as the successor to the Xiaomi 13 Pro. The latter went on sale in India with a price tag of Rs. 79,999 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration in March. It is available in Ceramic White and Ceramic Black colour options.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro sports a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. The handset is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel 1-inch Sony IMX989 primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera. The Xiaomi 13 Pro packs a 4,820mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Pro Specifications, Xiaomi
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Screen Sharing Feature for Video Calls: How It Works
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says AI Won't Desstroy Job Market, Seeks to Calm Fears of AI Growth on Global Tour

Related Stories

Xiaomi 14 Pro Render Leaks Online Showing Curved Display With Thin Bezels: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series, Buds Air 5 Pro Said to Debut in India on This Date
  2. Vivo S17 Series Design, Key Specifications Surface Online: See Here
  3. OnePlus 11 5G New Colour Option to Launch in India at This Price: See Here
  4. Motorola Edge 40: Shaking the Segment?
  5. Xiaomi 14 Pro Leaked Render Hints at Curved Display, Thin Bezels
  6. Xiaomi Civi 3 With 32-Megapixel Dual Front Camera Launched at This Price
  7. BGMI Available to Preload via Play Store, Will Be Playable on This Date
  8. Asus ZenFone 10 Price Leaked Online Ahead of Launch: Check Here
  9. Motorola Razr 40 Specifications Surface on Geekbench and China’s 3C Website
  10. Nothing Phone 2 Will Launch in July With a Bigger Battery: Check Details
#Latest Stories
  1. China Cracks Down on 'Self-Media' Accounts, Deletes 1.4 Million Social Media Posts
  2. Delhi High Court Refuses to Refuses to Interfere With TRAI's Rs 1,050 Crore Penalty on Vodafone
  3. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Says AI Won't Desstroy Job Market, Seeks to Calm Fears of AI Growth on Global Tour
  4. Xiaomi 14 Pro Render Leaks Online Showing Curved Display With Thin Bezels: Details
  5. WhatsApp Begins Beta Testing Screen Sharing Feature for Video Calls: How It Works
  6. Motorola Razr 40 Geekbench and 3C Certification Listings Hint at Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC: Details
  7. Twitter Exits Voluntary EU Disinformation Code but Obligations Remain, EU Commissioner Says
  8. Redmi K60 Ultra Leaked Schematics Hint at Slim Bezels, Display With Hole Punch Cutout: Details
  9. Daam Virus That Steals Call Logs, History and Accesses Cameras Spreading on Android Phones, CERT-in Warns
  10. Google Removes 'Slavery Simulator' Game From Play Store After Racism Outcry in Brazil
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.