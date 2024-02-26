Technology News
Xiaomi HyperOS was first introduced in China in October 2023 alongside the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 February 2024 14:12 IST
Xiaomi 14 series was unveiled globally on February 25

Xiaomi has announced a timeline to expand its latest user interface - the HyperOS, to several smartphones and tablets over the next few months. The software replaces the company's older MIUI operating system. It was first introduced with the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models late last year. The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 14 Ultra handset, launched recently, also runs Android-14 based HyperOS out-of-the-box. During its event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Xiaomi revealed the list of devices that will get the stable HyperOS update soon.

The Chinese OEM stated that the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 12 as well as the Xiaomi 12T series will get a stable update of HyperOS in the first half of 2024, i.e. by June this year. Even some Redmi phones - like the Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 12 5G series are also said to get this update.xiaomi hyperos release timeline mwc 2024 inline hyperos

The Xiaomi and Redmi models set to receive the HyperOS update by June 2024 are - Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Note 13 5GRedmi Note 13 Pro 5GRedmi Note 13 Pro+ 5GRedmi Note 12 5GRedmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Among other devices, the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Xiaomi Watch S3, and Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro run HyperOS out-of-the-box. Older tablets like the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Redmi Pad SE are also confirmed to get the HyperOS update within June this year.

Notably, the base Xiaomi 14 handset is scheduled to launch in India on March 7. The Indian variant of the model is likely to share similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2024 hub.

Further reading: Xiaomi HyperOS, MWC, MWC 2024, Mobile World Congress, Xiaomi 14 Series, Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 1 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 12 Series, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12 Ultra, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 series, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G series, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus 5G, Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi Pad SE, Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, Xiaomi, Redmi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor MagicBook Pro 16 AI PC and Honor Pad 9 Launched at MWC: Price, Features
Samsung Galaxy Ring Showcased at MWC 2024; Galaxy AI Coming to More Devices

