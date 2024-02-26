Xiaomi has announced a timeline to expand its latest user interface - the HyperOS, to several smartphones and tablets over the next few months. The software replaces the company's older MIUI operating system. It was first introduced with the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro models late last year. The top-of-the-line Xiaomi 14 Ultra handset, launched recently, also runs Android-14 based HyperOS out-of-the-box. During its event at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 in Barcelona, Xiaomi revealed the list of devices that will get the stable HyperOS update soon.

The Chinese OEM stated that the Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 12 as well as the Xiaomi 12T series will get a stable update of HyperOS in the first half of 2024, i.e. by June this year. Even some Redmi phones - like the Redmi Note 13 5G and the Redmi Note 12 5G series are also said to get this update.

The Xiaomi and Redmi models set to receive the HyperOS update by June 2024 are - Xiaomi 13, Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi 13 Ultra, Xiaomi 13T, Xiaomi 13T Pro, Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Xiaomi 12T, Xiaomi 12T Pro, Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G, Redmi Note 12 5G, Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G.

Among other devices, the recently launched Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, Xiaomi Watch S3, and Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro run HyperOS out-of-the-box. Older tablets like the Xiaomi Pad 6 and the Redmi Pad SE are also confirmed to get the HyperOS update within June this year.

Notably, the base Xiaomi 14 handset is scheduled to launch in India on March 7. The Indian variant of the model is likely to share similar specifications as its Chinese counterpart.

