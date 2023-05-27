Technology News
Redmi K60 Ultra Leaked Schematics Hint at Slim Bezels, Display With Hole Punch Cutout: Details

Redmi K60 Ultra is shown to be equipped with a triple rear camera setup, according to leaked images shared by a tipster.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 May 2023 14:18 IST
Redmi K60 Ultra Leaked Schematics Hint at Slim Bezels, Display With Hole Punch Cutout: Details

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K60 Ultra is expected to succeed the Redmi K50 Ultra (above)

  • Redmi K60 Ultra is tipped to debut in July
  • The smartphone could bbbe equipped with a 2-megapixel macro shooter
  • The purported Redmi K60 Ultra was recently spotted on the IMEI database

Redmi K50 Ultra with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC was launched in China in August last year. The smartphone is yet to make its debut in other global markets including India, but rumours of a possible successor — Redmi K60 Ultra—have already started doing rounds on the Web. Most recently, the schematics of the Redmi K60 Ultra have leaked online, suggesting its design and specifications. The images hint at thin bezels, a rectangular-shaped camera module at the rear, and a hole punch cutout on the display. The Redmi K60 Ultra is expected to pack triple rear cameras. It could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) posted schematics of the Redmi K60 Ultra on Weibo. It is shown to sport a centre-aligned hole punch cutout to house the selfie camera and feature thin bezels with a flat design. A rectangular-shaped camera module housing three sensors and an LED flash unit are shown to be located on the rear panel. The primary and secondary sensors are seen arranged in two large circular cutouts, while a small, third sensor is also visible.

The Redmi K60 Ultra was recently spotted on the IMEI database with model number 23078RKD5C. It is expected to debut in July this year. As per previous leaks, the handset will sport a 1.5K resolution display and could run on MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 SoC. It is said to feature a metal frame and could support 100W wired charging.

The Redmi K60 Ultra device is expected to bring upgrades over the Redmi K50 Ultra that was launched in August last year with a starting price tag of CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 35,400).

The Redmi K50 Ultra that was launched last year, sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, led by 108-megapixel primary camera. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
