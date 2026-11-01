Indian smartphone segment is flooded with handsets across all price segments, with various features. From the wide range of options, finding a decent model with a balance of performance, connectivity, battery life, and camera features can be challenging. For shoppers looking for options available in India under Rs. 20,000, there are many capable devices from Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus, Realme, and Redmi. Here we have listed the best value-for-money mobile phones under Rs. 20,000 in India.

Our picks include the Samsung Galaxy F70 5G, Moto G37 5G, OnePlus N6 Lite 4G, Realme Narzo 100x 5G, and Redmi A7 Pro 5G.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G, launched earlier this month, is an option for buyers who prioritise display quality and camera versatility in this price segment. It runs on an octa-core Exynos 1330 chipset, paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The Galaxy F70 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection. It has an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance. It has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 5-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. This model has a 13-megapixel front camera. The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. Samsung has also promised four generations of Android OS upgrades and five years of security updates.

Samsung Galaxy F70 5G Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy F70 5G is priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 22,999. You can buy it in Bold Black and Vivid Violet colours.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch Full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, up to 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1330

RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB RAM, 128GB storage

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel primary with OIS + 5-megapixel ultra-wide + 2-megapixel macro

Front Camera: 13-megapixel

Battery: 5,000mAh, 25W wired charging

Moto G37 5G

The Moto G37 5G is another option for buyers looking for an affordable smartphone with 5G connectivity. This model was launched in India in May, and it has a 6.66-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset, paired with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 64GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

On the rear, this Motorola device has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Moto G37 5G houses a 5,200mAh battery and supports 20W charging.

Moto G37 5G Price in India

The Moto G37 5G is listed at around Rs. 14,499 in India for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version. It is offered in Pantone Capri, Pantone Nautical Blue, and Pantone Impenetrable shades.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.66-inch HD+ LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Rear Camera: 50-megapixel

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 5,200mAh, 20W charging

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G

The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G is another solid option for buyers looking for handsets priced below Rs. 20,000. It has 4G connectivity, a 7,000mAh battery, and supports 15W wired charging. It also supports 5W wired reverse charging. The smartphone has a 6.75-inch HD+ screen with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It runs on a Unisoc T7250 chipset, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the OnePlus N6 Lite 4G features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. The phone also carries an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance.

OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Price in India

The OnePlus N6 Lite 4G is priced at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration. It is available in Midnight Hype and Neo Green colours.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Unisoc T7250

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, 64GB storage

Rear Camera: 13-megapixel

Front Camera: 5-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 15W wired charging

Realme Narzo 100x 5G

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G is worth considering in the Rs. 20,000 range. The smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ LCD screen with a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is available with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset.

For optics, the Realme Narzo 100x 5G has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera. You will get an 8,000mAh battery in this model that supports 45W SuperVOOC fast charging. It has a vapour chamber cooling system and carries an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance. The Realme Narzo 100x 5G runs Realme UI 7.0 based on Android 16.

Realme Narzo 100x 5G Price in India

The Realme Narzo 100x 5G starts at Rs. 20,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, but you can apply the available sale offers to bring the price below the Rs. 20,000 mark. The top-end 6GB RAM and 256GB storage version is priced at Rs. 24,999. It is launched in Flash Orange and Midnight Black colours.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch HD+ LCD display, 144Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM and Storage: Up to 6GB RAM, up to 256GB storage

Rear Camera: 50-megapixel

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 8,000mAh, 45W fast charging

Redmi A7 Pro 5G

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G is an affordable option with 5G connectivity. It features a 6.9-inch HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It ships with Android 16-based HyperOS 3 and a Unisoc T8300 chipset. This budget model has 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

For optics, the Redmi A7 Pro 5G has a 32-megapixel primary rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It has a 6,300mAh battery with support for 15W wired charging. Redmi has promised to provide four years of Android updates and six years of security patches for this model.

Redmi A7 Pro 5G Price in India

The Redmi A7 Pro 5G starts at Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant. The 4GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration is priced at Rs. 12,499. It is available in Black, Mist Blue, and Sunset Orange colours.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.9-inch HD+ LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Unisoc T8300

RAM and Storage: 4GB RAM, up to 128GB storage

Rear Camera: 32-megapixel primary camera

Front Camera: 8-megapixel

Battery: 6,300mAh, 15W wired charging

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