Samsung could bring back the vertically scrolling app drawer later this year, according to a leak. The feature is said to be added through the Good Lock app via the One UI 6.1.1 update expected later this year. The feature is tipped to be added to the Home Up module. Notably, the Good Lock suite did offer a vertically scrolling app drawer earlier, but it was removed after the One UI 6.0 update last year, to the disappointment of many users.

The information comes from a post by tipster @theonecid on X (formerly known as Twitter) who shared a screenshot of a Samsung Community thread. In the screenshot, a moderator who introduced himself as part of Good Lock support team, said, “In the case of the Home Up apps list, we are preparing to provide this feature in One UI 6.1.1. However, please understand that the support schedule may change in unavoidable cases.” We, at Gadgets 360, could not verify this post.

At present, Samsung smartphones have a horizontally scrolling app drawer where apps are listed in multiple pages that users can swipe through. This interface is different from what most Android smartphones offer. While the South Korean tech giant never had a native app drawer that could be scrolled up and down, it offered users the option to add it through Good Lock app, which is a large suite of modules for Galaxy devices and offers multiple customisation options for the phones. It was, however, removed with the introduction of One UI 6.0.

The post did not share any date of release for One UI 6.1.1, however, it is believed that the update might be added in July, when the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 are rumoured to arrive. It should be noted that the information has not come from official channels of the company, and the plans, even if true, can change at a later date.

