Technology News
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Adds a New Gemini AI Feature That Will Let Users Fine Tune Its Responses

Google Adds a New Gemini AI Feature That Will Let Users Fine-Tune Its Responses

Gemini’s web app now has an option where users can select a part of the response and regenerate it.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 15:57 IST
Google Adds a New Gemini AI Feature That Will Let Users Fine-Tune Its Responses

Photo Credit: Google

Apart from regenerating and changing the length of the text, users can also remove it entirely

Highlights
  • The Gemini AI feature will be available only in the English language
  • Users can also shorten or lengthen the selected part of the response
  • Google is also testing Gemini’s integration into Android Messages app
Advertisement

Google has introduced a new feature for Gemini, its artificial intelligence (AI)-powered chatbot. The new feature provides users with granular control over the generated response to a prompt and allows them to make changes to a particular portion of the text. Users can regenerate the selected portion, edit its length or get it entirely removed. The feature is currently only available for the web app version and has not been extended to the app. Notably, Google recently announced multiple new AI features for Android devices.

Announcing the new feature in a post, Google said, “We're launching a more precise way for you to tune Gemini's responses. Starting in English in the Gemini web app, just select the portion of text you want to change, give Gemini some instruction, and get an output that's closer to what you are looking for.” The feature is being added to offer more control to users' creative process by letting them make changes to a small part of the response instead of regenerating it entirely.

Once a response for a prompt has been generated, users can select and highlight any part of the text. Highlighting it now will show a pencil icon in a circle. The Gemini logo also appears next to the pencil. Hovering the arrow over the icon brings the description “Modify selected text. Clicking on this icon shows four options — Regenerate, Shorter, Longer, and Remove.

The options work as the name suggests. Regenerate will change the portion of the text and it will be generated again. Shorter and Longer increases or decreases the length of the topic, and Remove deletes it entirely. Further, users can also add a prompt for that particular portion to modify it as well.

It is a handy feature. Those who have spent time on AI chatbots know that oftentimes, it generates a great response which is ruined by one sentence. So far, the solution to it was to regenerate the entire content or make modifications to the prompt, and repeat it ad infinitum till the desired result appears. Making granular changes via this feature can potentially save a lot of time for users.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Gemini, Artificial Intelligence, AI, Google
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple Said to Be Working on a 20.3-Inch Foldable MacBook, Expected to Enter Production in 2027
Apple Modifies Proposed App Store Changes to Comply With New EU Rules After Criticism From Developers

Related Stories

Google Adds a New Gemini AI Feature That Will Let Users Fine-Tune Its Responses
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Debut in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 13 Early Render Showcases a Fresh Camera Layout: See Here
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
  4. Apple Working on a 20.3-Inch Foldable MacBook: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Poco X6 Neo Teased to Launch in India Soon
  6. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera Listed Online in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Adds a New Gemini AI Feature That Will Let Users Fine-Tune Its Responses
  2. Apple Modifies Proposed App Store Changes to Comply With New EU Rules After Criticism From Developers
  3. Apple Said to Be Working on a 20.3-Inch Foldable MacBook, Expected to Enter Production in 2027
  4. Google's Tensor G4 SoC to Adopt FOWLP Technology to Improve Heat Management, Power Efficiency: Report
  5. WhatsApp’s Third-Party Chats Feature Will Uphold End-to-End Encryption, Reveals Meta
  6. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. ED Files Charges Against Chinese-Origin Directors, Others in Crypto Mining App Case
  8. OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
  9. Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Tipped for March End, Renders of Vanilla Model Leaked Online
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Recover Pricewise After Brief Pullback, Shiba Inu and Chainlink See Minor Dips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »