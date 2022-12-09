Samsung is reportedly rolling out its Good Lock app to more countries with the recent release of One UI 5.0. As per a report, the app is currently showing up on Galaxy phones in Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Finland, and Malaysia. The Good Lock app offers customization and personalization of system elements like app icons, wallpapers, and more. Earlier, these modules were limited to certain regions only, but it seems to be available in more countries. This feature is available on Samsung Galaxy phones. However, the company is yet to announce this officially.

According to a report by SamMobile, Samsung Galaxy users in Netherlands, Austria, Belgium, Finland, and Malaysia have confirmed to have received the new Good Lock app on their devices. However, the reports says that the app may be available in more countries, but it hasn't been confirmed yet.

Samsung Galaxy users in the above mentioned countries can go to the Galaxy Store and download the Samsung Good Lock app on their phone. The Good Lock app comes with several modules like Wonderland and Nice Catch allowing users to customize and personalize system elements like wallpaper, app icons, and more. One of the modules even lets users export their system settings to a new Samsung phone. You can also check out RegiSter to customize the Settings menu.

Samsung launched the Good Lock app in 2018 and brought an advanced level of personalisation on selected Galaxy devices. It arrived with apps such as Lockstar, Quickstar, Task Changer, and ClockFace. It also allowed users to have greater control over Sound settings through the preloaded Sound Assistant.

Meanwhile, in other Samsung news, the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G has reportedly appeared on Google Play Console hinting at its upcoming launch. The smartphone was also spotted on Geekbench multiple times. Now, the latest listing on Google Play Console suggests that the smartphone could be powered by an Exynos 1330 SoC. The listing also hints at its display specifications i.e, a 6.8-inch full-HD+ LCD panel.

