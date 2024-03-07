Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Teased to Cost Under Rs. 30,000, Design Revealed

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will go official in March as a successor to last year's Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G. While Realme is yet to announce the exact launch date of the phone, it has confirmed the price range and design elements of the new Narzo series. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is teased to come with a glass build. It is already confirmed to offer Air Gesture and feature a Sony IMX890 primary rear sensor.

Realme has posted new teasers providing a glimpse at the dual-tone design of the Narzo 70 Pro 5G. It is confirmed to feature a glass build. The round-shaped camera module is seen with a glossy finish while the remaining part seems to have a matte finish. It has a flat display with a hole punch design and slim bezels.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is confirmed to debut in the sub Rs. 30,000 segment. The Chinese brand and Amazon have both set up a landing page teasing the design of the upcoming phones. The website doesn't specify the exact launch date of the smartphone but, it is shown with a 'see you in March' tag. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature an optical image stabilisation (OIS) enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera. It is already claimed to ship with "65 percent" fewer pre-installed apps. The handset will also offer an Air Gesture feature that will enable users to navigate phone features without physical contact.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is believed to come as a rebranded variant of the Realme 12+ 5G. It is expected to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Realme launched the Narzo 60 Pro 5G in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. It has a dual rear camera unit, led by a 100-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.