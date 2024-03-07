Technology News

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Teased to Cost Under Rs. 30,000, Design Revealed

Realme has posted new teasers providing a glimpse at the dual-tone design of Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 17:44 IST
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Teased to Cost Under Rs. 30,000, Design Revealed

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G has a flat display with a hole punch design

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will go official in March
  • Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G could come as a rebranded version of Realme 12+ 5G
  • Realme launched the Narzo 60 Pro 5G in July last year
Advertisement

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will go official in March as a successor to last year's Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G. While Realme is yet to announce the exact launch date of the phone, it has confirmed the price range and design elements of the new Narzo series. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is teased to come with a glass build. It is already confirmed to offer Air Gesture and feature a Sony IMX890 primary rear sensor.

Realme has posted new teasers providing a glimpse at the dual-tone design of the Narzo 70 Pro 5G. It is confirmed to feature a glass build. The round-shaped camera module is seen with a glossy finish while the remaining part seems to have a matte finish. It has a flat display with a hole punch design and slim bezels.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is confirmed to debut in the sub Rs. 30,000 segment. The Chinese brand and Amazon have both set up a landing page teasing the design of the upcoming phones. The website doesn't specify the exact launch date of the smartphone but, it is shown with a 'see you in March' tag. Interested customers can click on the “Notify Me” button on the website to get the latest updates about the launch.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is confirmed to feature an optical image stabilisation (OIS) enabled 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary camera. It is already claimed to ship with "65 percent" fewer pre-installed apps. The handset will also offer an Air Gesture feature that will enable users to navigate phone features without physical contact.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is believed to come as a rebranded variant of the Realme 12+ 5G. It is expected to run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Realme launched the Narzo 60 Pro 5G in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset. It has a dual rear camera unit, led by a 100-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Modifies Proposed App Store Changes to Comply With New EU Rules After Criticism From Developers

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Teased to Cost Under Rs. 30,000, Design Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Debut in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 13 Early Render Showcases a Fresh Camera Layout: See Here
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera Listed Online in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Tipped to Be Available In These Colourways
  2. Samsung Tipped to Bring Back Vertically Scrolling App Drawer via the Good Lock App
  3. Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Teased to Cost Under Rs. 30,000, Design Revealed
  4. Just Corseca Skybeats, Soundwave TWS Earphones and Albatross Bluetooth Speaker Debut in India: See Price
  5. Google Adds a New Gemini AI Feature That Will Let Users Fine-Tune Its Responses
  6. Apple Modifies Proposed App Store Changes to Comply With New EU Rules After Criticism From Developers
  7. Apple Said to Be Working on a 20.3-Inch Foldable MacBook, Expected to Enter Production in 2027
  8. Google's Tensor G4 SoC to Adopt FOWLP Technology to Improve Heat Management, Power Efficiency: Report
  9. WhatsApp’s Third-Party Chats Feature Will Uphold End-to-End Encryption, Reveals Meta
  10. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »