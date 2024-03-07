Technology News
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Apple Said to Be Working on a 20.3 Inch Foldable MacBook, Expected to Enter Production in 2027

Apple Said to Be Working on a 20.3-Inch Foldable MacBook, Expected to Enter Production in 2027

Apple has been rumoured to be working on foldable iPhone and iPad models, as well.

Written by Manas Mitul, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 15:04 IST
Apple Said to Be Working on a 20.3-Inch Foldable MacBook, Expected to Enter Production in 2027

Photo Credit: Apple

Apple released two new M3-powered MacBook Air models this week

Highlights
  • Apple has not confirmed its plans for a foldable product
  • The company has been reported to be working on a large-screen foldable
  • Apple reportedly paused development on a foldable phone last month
Advertisement

Apple is said to be working on several foldable devices, with a clamshell foldable iPhone, a foldable iPad and an unspecified foldable product with a larger display rumoured to be in the works. New information, however, suggests that the company's first foldable could be a MacBook. A reliable Apple analyst has claimed that the Cupertino, California-based company is working on a foldable MacBook. The update comes after Apple was said to have halted development on its foldable phone last month.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Thursday, TF Securities Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that a MacBook was Apple's only foldable product with a clear development schedule at the moment. If true, this would put the rumoured foldable iPhone and a foldable iPad further down the pipeline. According to Kuo, the foldable Mac would sport a 20.3-inch screen and would likely enter mass production in 2027.

“Recently, I've received many inquiries about whether Apple plans to mass-produce the foldable iPhone or iPad in 2025 or 2026,” Kuo said in his post. “My latest survey indicates that currently, Apple's only foldable product with a clear development schedule is the 20.3-inch MacBook, expected to enter mass production in 2027.”

The new information suggests that Apple's foldable products are still a few years away from hitting the market. Meanwhile, Samsung, Apple's biggest rival in the mobile space, already has five generations of its clamshell and book-style foldable phones out. Google, too, released the Pixel Fold last year and is said to be working on a second-generation device.

There are no details yet available about a purported foldable MacBook, or how the folding mechanism would be integrated into the device, considering all laptops are inherently foldables. Apple has not confirmed its plans for a foldable product. Most recently, the company launched two new 13-inch and 15-inch MacBook Air models, both powered by its in-house M3 chipset.

A report last month had said that Apple was developing a foldable device larger than an iPhone, which could suggest a foldable Mac in the works, in line with Kuo's claim. The report had said that the large-screen foldable could arrive in the form of a notebook or a tablet.

A tipster also claimed last month that Apple had paused development on a foldable phone over issues with the folding display. But the company has been reported to be working on both a clamshell-style foldable phone and a foldable iPad, with both devices said to be in early development stage.

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Foldable, Foldable, Foldable iPhone, Foldable iPad, MacBook, Foldable MacBook
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google's Tensor G4 SoC to Adopt FOWLP Technology to Improve Heat Management, Power Efficiency: Report

Related Stories

Apple Said to Be Working on a 20.3-Inch Foldable MacBook, Expected to Enter Production in 2027
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Debut in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 13 Early Render Showcases a Fresh Camera Layout: See Here
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
  4. Realme 12+ 5G First Impressions
  5. Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Could Be Unveiled at the End of March
  6. Apple Pencil 3 With New Features to Reportedly Be Launched This Month
  7. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera Listed Online in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Adds a New Gemini AI Feature That Will Let Users Fine-Tune Its Responses
  2. Apple Modifies Proposed App Store Changes to Comply With New EU Rules After Criticism From Developers
  3. Apple Said to Be Working on a 20.3-Inch Foldable MacBook, Expected to Enter Production in 2027
  4. Google's Tensor G4 SoC to Adopt FOWLP Technology to Improve Heat Management, Power Efficiency: Report
  5. WhatsApp’s Third-Party Chats Feature Will Uphold End-to-End Encryption, Reveals Meta
  6. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. ED Files Charges Against Chinese-Origin Directors, Others in Crypto Mining App Case
  8. OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
  9. Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Tipped for March End, Renders of Vanilla Model Leaked Online
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Recover Pricewise After Brief Pullback, Shiba Inu and Chainlink See Minor Dips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »