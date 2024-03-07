Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were launched in October last year with a Tensor G3 chipset and several AI-based features. A few short months after their release, we are seeing multiple leaks about the next-generation Pixel phones on the Web. Google's next-generation SoC — Tensor G4 — is anticipated to power the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. The chipset would be reportedly based on Samsung's latest 4nm process and might offer improved power efficiency and heat management.

As per a report by Korean media outlet FNN, Google will apply Samsung Electronics' foundry 4-nano microprocessing to the Tensor G4 chipset that will be installed in the upcoming Pixel 9 series. The Tensor G4 would reportedly use an advanced packing method called the FOWLP (Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging). This type of packaging is said to improve the heat generation of semiconductors and increase power efficiency and performance. This would offer notable improvements over last year's Tensor G3 SoC.

Further, the report states that Samsung used the 4nm method in the Exynos 2400 chipsets of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models. The report claims that the handsets were well-received in the select markets they were launched.

The Tensor G4 SoC was earlier tipped to come with minor performance upgrades over the Tensor G3 SoC.

In India, the Pixel 8 starts at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the Pixel 8 Pro starts at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro run on Android 14. The vanilla variant sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display with Quad-HD (1,344x2,992 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They run on Google's Tensor G3 chipset and the Titan M2 security chip.

The Pixel 8 has a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor, while the Pixel 8 Pro boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor. Both models carry a 10.5-megapixel front camera. The Pixel 8 houses a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging.

