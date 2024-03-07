Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google's Tensor G4 SoC to Adopt FOWLP Technology to Improve Heat Management, Power Efficiency: Report

Google's Tensor G4 SoC to Adopt FOWLP Technology to Improve Heat Management, Power Efficiency: Report

Google's Tensor G4 is expected to power the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro later this year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 March 2024 14:09 IST
Google's Tensor G4 SoC to Adopt FOWLP Technology to Improve Heat Management, Power Efficiency: Report

Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 8 series runs on Google's Tensor G3 chipset and the Titan M2 security chip

Highlights
  • Samsung used the 4nm method in the Exynos 2400 chipsets of Galaxy S24
  • Tensor G4 SoC was earlier tipped to come with minor performance upgrades
  • Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were launched in October last year
Advertisement

Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro were launched in October last year with a Tensor G3 chipset and several AI-based features. A few short months after their release, we are seeing multiple leaks about the next-generation Pixel phones on the Web. Google's next-generation SoC — Tensor G4 — is anticipated to power the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro. The chipset would be reportedly based on Samsung's latest 4nm process and might offer improved power efficiency and heat management.

As per a report by Korean media outlet FNN, Google will apply Samsung Electronics' foundry 4-nano microprocessing to the Tensor G4 chipset that will be installed in the upcoming Pixel 9 series. The Tensor G4 would reportedly use an advanced packing method called the FOWLP (Fan-out Wafer Level Packaging). This type of packaging is said to improve the heat generation of semiconductors and increase power efficiency and performance. This would offer notable improvements over last year's Tensor G3 SoC.

Further, the report states that Samsung used the 4nm method in the Exynos 2400 chipsets of the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ models. The report claims that the handsets were well-received in the select markets they were launched.

The Tensor G4 SoC was earlier tipped to come with minor performance upgrades over the Tensor G3 SoC.

In India, the Pixel 8 starts at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the Pixel 8 Pro starts at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro run on Android 14. The vanilla variant sports a 6.2-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8 Pro has a 6.7-inch OLED display with Quad-HD (1,344x2,992 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They run on Google's Tensor G3 chipset and the Titan M2 security chip.

The Pixel 8 has a dual rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Samsung GN2 sensor, while the Pixel 8 Pro boasts a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor. Both models carry a 10.5-megapixel front camera. The Pixel 8 houses a 4,575mAh battery with support for 27W wired charging, whereas the Pixel 8 Pro is backed by a 5,050mAh battery with support for 30W wired charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 8

Google Pixel 8

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Smaller form factor makes it more comfortable to hold
  • Excellent and bright display
  • Cameras are still the best
  • Packed with AI features
  • Bad
  • Battery life is still not the best
  • Expensive
  • Tends to heat up under heavy load
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 review
Display 6.20-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4575mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 8 Pro

Google Pixel 8 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Fun AI-infused software experience
  • Good quality cameras
  • Quality video recording
  • Impressive image editing software
  • Long-term commitment to software updates
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • Buggy camera app
  • Not made for gaming
  • Average battery life
  • Relatively slow wired charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 8 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G3
Front Camera 11-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5050mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9, Tensor G4 SoC, Tensor G3 SoC
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
WhatsApp’s Third-Party Chats Feature Will Uphold End-to-End Encryption, Reveals Meta

Related Stories

Google's Tensor G4 SoC to Adopt FOWLP Technology to Improve Heat Management, Power Efficiency: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Debut in India: See Price
  2. OnePlus 13 Early Render Showcases a Fresh Camera Layout: See Here
  3. OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
  4. Apple Working on a 20.3-Inch Foldable MacBook: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Could Be Unveiled at the End of March
  6. Microsoft to Launch Surface Pro 10, Surface Laptop 6 This Month: Report
  7. Realme 12+ 5G First Impressions
  8. Apple Pencil 3 With New Features to Reportedly Be Launched This Month
  9. Samsung Galaxy M14 4G With 50-Megapixel Camera Listed Online in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Adds a New Gemini AI Feature That Will Let Users Fine-Tune Its Responses
  2. Apple Modifies Proposed App Store Changes to Comply With New EU Rules After Criticism From Developers
  3. Apple Said to Be Working on a 20.3-Inch Foldable MacBook, Expected to Enter Production in 2027
  4. Google's Tensor G4 SoC to Adopt FOWLP Technology to Improve Heat Management, Power Efficiency: Report
  5. WhatsApp’s Third-Party Chats Feature Will Uphold End-to-End Encryption, Reveals Meta
  6. Vivo V30, V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Front Cameras Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. ED Files Charges Against Chinese-Origin Directors, Others in Crypto Mining App Case
  8. OnePlus Nord 4 May Launch Soon, Model Codename Tipped
  9. Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo X Fold 3 Pro Launch Tipped for March End, Renders of Vanilla Model Leaked Online
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Recover Pricewise After Brief Pullback, Shiba Inu and Chainlink See Minor Dips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »