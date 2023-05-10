Sharp Aquos R8 and Sharp Aquos R8 Pro have been launched in Japan. The new handsets are powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage. The Sharp Aquos R8 and Aquos R8 Pro feature a 240Hz adaptive refresh rate display with support for Dolby Vision. They come with military-grade (MIL-STD-810G) durability and have IPX8, IPX5 and IP6X ratings. The smartphones also feature Leica-branded dual rear cameras.

Price details of the Sharp Aquos R8 and Sharp Aquos R8 Pro are not available at this moment. The Aquos R8 comes in Blue and Cream shades while the Aquos R8 Pro is offered in Black colour. Both models are scheduled to go on sale via Docomo and Softbank in Japan starting in July this year.

Sharp Aquos R8 specifications

The Sharp Aquos R8 runs on Android 13 and features a 6.39-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,340 pixels) IGZO OLED display with up to 240Hz refresh rate and support for Dolby Vision. It is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with Adreno 740 GPU and 8GB LPDDR5X RAM.

For optics, the Sharp Aquos R8 has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50.3-megapixel Hector sensor backed by Leica with support for Electronic Image Stabilisation (EIS). The rear camera unit also includes a 13-megapixel ultra-wide secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the front.

The Sharp Aquos R8 carries 256GB UFS 4.0 storage, that can be expanded up to 1TB with microSD. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, a 3.5mm audio jack, Beidu, Glonass, and a USB Type-C port. For authentication, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone includes stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It comes with military-grade (MIL-STD-810G) durability and is certified to be sweat, dust, and water-resistant with IPX8, IPX5 and IP6X ratings. The Sharp Aquos R8 is backed by a 4,570mAh battery with fast charging support. It weighs around 170 grams.

Sharp Aquos R8 Pro specifications

The Sharp Aquos R8 Pro also runs on Android 13 and features a 6.6-inch WUXGA+ Pro IGZO (1,260 x 2,730 pixels) OLED display with up to 240Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. It has an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, with Adreno 740 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM.

Sharp Aquos R8 Pro has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 47.2-megapixel primary 1-inch Summicron sensor co-engineered with Leica with EIS and a 1.9-megapixel secondary sensor. At the front, it has a 12.6-megapixel selfie camera as well.

It gets up to 256GB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 1TB. Connectivity options are identical to the Sharp Aquos R8. The Sharp Aquos R8 Pro features an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for authentication as well. It also gets the MIL-STD-810G durability and IPX8, IPX5 and IP6X ratings.

The Sharp Aquos R8 Pro carries a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. It also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.