  • Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, 67W Turbocharging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco F5 5G With Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, 67W Turbocharging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Poco F5 5G price in India starts at Rs. 29,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 May 2023 18:03 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F5 5G is available in Carbon Black, Electric Blue and Snowstorm White shades

Highlights
  • Poco F5 5G has a triple rear camera setup
  • It will go on sale via Flipkart starting May 16
  • Poco F5 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Poco F5 5G and Poco F5 Pro 5G smartphones have been launched in select global markets on Tuesday, May 9. The flagship gaming-focused smartphones feature top-end Snapdragon SoCs, apart from Dolby Vision capable AMOLED displays with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and triple rear cameras. The vanilla Poco F5 5G also made its debut in India. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, while the Poco F5 Pro has a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC under the hood. The former comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W Turbocharging.

Poco F5 5G price in India, availability

The price of Poco F5 5G has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The model with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is priced at Rs. 33,999. As a special introductory offer, Poco is offering the base variant at Rs. 26,999 and the top-end model with 12GB RAM for Rs. 30,999. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart on May 16 in Carbon Black, Electric Blue, and Snowstorm White shades.

Poco is offering the Poco F5 5G in India with a one-year warranty.

Poco F5 5G specifications

The dual (SIM) Poco F5 5G runs on Android 13 based on MIUI 14 and features a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with adaptive refresh rate up to 120Hz, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 93.5 percent screen to body ratio and 1920Hz PWM dimming. The display is rated to offer 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut and has Dolby Vision, and HDR10+ support. The screen also has Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The new Poco handset is equipped with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, along with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. The onboard memory can be expanded up to 19GB with 7GB of unused storage.

For thermal management, the Poco F5 5G is equipped with a Vapour Chamber Cooling System with a 3725mm square heat dissipation area and 14 layers of graphite sheets.

For optics, the Poco F5 5G has a triple rear camera setup led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera up front.

Poco has packed 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage on the new handset. It has an IP53-rated splash-resistant build as well. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The Poco F5 5G has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It packs dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Poco F5 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W Turbocharging. The bundled charger is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 45 minutes.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Poco F5 5G, Poco F5 5G Price in India, Poco F5 5G Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
