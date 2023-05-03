Technology News
Motorola Edge+ (2023) is priced at $799.99 (roughly Rs. 48,500)

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 May 2023 14:36 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge+ (2023) is equipped with a triple camera setup

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge+ (2023) is offered in Interstellar Black shade
  • It features a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor
  • Motorola Edge+ (2023) carries 512GB of onboard storage

Motorola Edge+ (2023) has been launched in select markets on Tuesday (May 2). The new handset has identical specifications as the Motorola Edge 40 Pro that was released in Europe last month. The new Edge series smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Motorola Edge+ (2023) features a 165Hz pOLED display with Dolby Vision support and flaunts triple cameras at the rear. It is backed by a 5,100mAh battery with support for 68W wired fast charging and 15W wireless charging.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) price, availability

The price of Motorola Edge+ (2023) has been set at $799.99 (roughly Rs. 48,500) for the sole 8GB RAM + 512GB storage variant in the US. In Canada, it has a price tag of CAD 1299.99 (roughly Rs. 78,000). The phone comes in Interstellar Black shade and will go on sale in both US and Canadian markets starting May 25. It will be available for pre-booking from May 19 via Motorola.com, Amazon, BestBuy and other retail partners.

Details about the India launch of the Motorola Edge+ (2023) are yet to be revealed.

To recall, Motorola Edge 40 Pro was launched in Europe last month with a price tag of EUR 899.99 (roughly Rs. 80,500) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) specifications

The dual-SIM Motorola Edge+ (2023) runs on Android 13 with the company's MyUX interface. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 1,300 nits of peak brightness, 165Hz refresh rate, 394ppi pixel density, and DCI-P3 colour space. The display has Dolby Vision, HDR10+ support, and is protected by 3D Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with an anti-fingerprint coating. The new Motorola handset is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 8GB of 8GB LPDDR5X RAM.

For optics, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) has a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with omnidirectional phase-detection autofocus (PDAF), and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup also includes a 50-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with a 114-degree field of view and a 12-megapixel portrait sensor. For selfies and video chats, there is a 60-megapixel selfie camera sensor.

Motorola Edge+ (2023) carries 512GB of onboard storage. It has an IP68 rated build as well. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/k/v/r, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS/ A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, Galileo, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, SAR sensor, barometer and proximity sensor. The phone has an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports a face unlock feature. It comes with ThinkShield and Moto Secure safety features as well.

Motorola has packed a 5,100mAh battery on the Motorola Edge+ (2023) with support for 68W TurboPower charging, 15W wireless charging, and 5W wireless power sharing. The battery is claimed to offer up to 40 hours of playback time on a single charge. It includes dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. Besides, it measures 161.16x74x8.59mm and weighs 199 grams.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Motorola Edge Plus, Motorola Edge Plus 2023, Motorola Edge Plus 2023 Price, Motorola Edge Plus 2023 Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
