Vivo Y78 5G was launched in China on Wednesday. The phone was announced as a successor to the Vivo Y77 5G, which was released in July last year, with considerable amounts of improvements and enhancements. The preceding handset was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, whereas the newly-launched Vivo Y78 is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 5G SoC. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 44W flash charging. The Y77 5G also packed a 5,000mAh battery unit but with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo Y78 5G price, availability

Offered in three colour options — Bright Night Black, Jade Porcelain Blue and Phoenix Feather Gold — the Vivo Y78 5G is currently available for purchase only in China. It is available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The former is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,100) while the variant with 12GB RAM is marked at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700). Pre-bookings for the phone are scheduled to start May 13 at 10 AM local time (07:30am IST).

The company has not yet confirmed the availability of the handset outside China.

Vivo Y78 5G specifications, features

Featuring a 6.64-inch Full HD+ (2388×1080) IPS LCD display panel, the Vivo Y78 5G comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20.9:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.06 percent. It also has a pixel density of 394ppi.

The phone is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 5G SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The Vivo Y78 5G boots Android 13 with Origin OS 3 on top.

The dual rear camera unit of the Vivo Y78 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The 8-megapixel front camera is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display panel.

The Vivo Y78 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W flash charging support. The phone comes equipped with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 164.06mm x 76.17mm x 7.98mm in size and weighs 190 grams.

