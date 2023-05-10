Technology News
Vivo Y78 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC, 44W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y78 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 10 May 2023 16:24 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y78 5G is offered in Bright Night Black, Jade Porcelain Blue and Phoenix Feather Gold colourways

Highlights
  • Vivo Y78 5G sports a 6.64-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display panel
  • The dual rear camera unit has a 50-megapixel and a 2-megapixel sensor
  • It runs on Android 13-based Origin OS 3

Vivo Y78 5G was launched in China on Wednesday. The phone was announced as a successor to the Vivo Y77 5G, which was released in July last year, with considerable amounts of improvements and enhancements. The preceding handset was powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 SoC, whereas the newly-launched Vivo Y78 is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 5G SoC. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with support for 44W flash charging. The Y77 5G also packed a 5,000mAh battery unit but with 18W fast charging support.

Vivo Y78 5G price, availability

Offered in three colour options — Bright Night Black, Jade Porcelain Blue and Phoenix Feather Gold — the Vivo Y78 5G is currently available for purchase only in China. It is available in an 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The former is priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 20,100) while the variant with 12GB RAM is marked at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,700). Pre-bookings for the phone are scheduled to start May 13 at 10 AM local time (07:30am IST).

The company has not yet confirmed the availability of the handset outside China.

Vivo Y78 5G specifications, features

Featuring a 6.64-inch Full HD+ (2388×1080) IPS LCD display panel, the Vivo Y78 5G comes with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of up to 240Hz. The screen has an aspect ratio of 20.9:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.06 percent. It also has a pixel density of 394ppi.

The phone is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7020 5G SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage. The Vivo Y78 5G boots Android 13 with Origin OS 3 on top.

The dual rear camera unit of the Vivo Y78 5G includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The 8-megapixel front camera is housed in a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display panel.

The Vivo Y78 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W flash charging support. The phone comes equipped with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, dual-band Wi-Fi support, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 164.06mm x 76.17mm x 7.98mm in size and weighs 190 grams.

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y78 5G

Vivo Y78 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7020
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Vivo Y77 5G

Vivo Y77 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.64-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 930
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2388 pixels
Comments

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
