Google Pixel Fold is expected to make its debut tonight at Google I/O, alongside the Pixel 7a. Hours before the company is scheduled to unveil its foldable Pixel-branded smartphone, an unlisted video uploaded by the company to YouTube has revealed the complete design of the Pixel Fold in different colour options and features National Basketball Association (NBA) stars using the Pixel Fold to capture pictures and videos while using features found on Pixel phones such as the Magic Eraser tool.

The advertisement, spotted by 9to5Google, runs for over two and a half minutes and gives us a good look at the Pixel Fold at different angles — open to 90 degrees, completely open, and folded in half. The inner display, which is shown to feature thick bezels, as well as the outer display are clearly visible in the unlisted video, which you can view from the player embedded below.

Aside from the design of the Pixel Fold, Google is also touting some of the handset's foldable-focussed software capabilities. This includes the ability to automatically switch video sources when you unfold the phone and switch to the inner display. The video also shows a user unfolding the Pixel Fold to use the rear camera to click a selfie while checking the preview on the cover display.

Last week, Google posted a brief teaser of the Pixel Fold, acknowledging the existence of its first foldable phone for the first time. Unlike teasers from other smartphone manufacturers, the company showed off the design of the handset, revealing a chunky camera module with three cameras and an LED flash. The video also suggested that the two halves of the phone will shut without a visible gap, and we will know more once Google officially unveils the phone today.

Pixel Fold shown displaying Google Meet controls on one half of the display

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ YouTube

A recent report suggests that the Pixel Fold will sport a 120Hz, 5.8-inch (1,080x2,092 pixels) OLED outer display as well as a 120Hz, 7.6-inch (1,840 x 2,208 pixels) OLED inner display. It is expected to be powered by a Tensor G2 SoC, which is also found on the company's Pixel 7 series of smartphones.

The Pixel Fold is also tipped to feature a 48-megapixel primary rear camera, a 10.8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, as well as a 10.8-megapixel telephoto camera. It is also said to be equipped with a 9.5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video chats, while the inner display could feature an 8-megapixel sensor. However, it is better to take these leaked specifications with a pinch of salt, as Google is yet to officially reveal the specifications of the foldable phone.

