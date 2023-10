Sharp Aquos Sense 8 was launched in Japan on Wednesday. The smartphone is offered in a single storage variant and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The phone ships with Android 13 and features a dual rear camera unit. It is available for purchase in three colour options, prior to releasing the Aquos Sense 8 series earlier this year, Sharp introduced the Aquos R8 series with a base and a pro model, which came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs and dual rear camera units.

Sharp Aquos Sense 8 price

Offered in Cobalt Black, Light Copper, and Pale Green colour options, the Aquos Sense 8 is available in a lone 6GB + 128GB variant, which is priced in Japan at JPY 62,150 (roughly Rs. 34,700).

Sharp Aquos Sense 8 specifications

Sporting a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IGZO OLED display, the Aquos Sense 8 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a brightness of 1300 nits. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. It runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. The company promises three major OS updates and five years of security patches.

In the camera department, the dual rear camera unit of the Aquos Sense 8 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is equipped with another 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Aquos Sense 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery, which claims to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset arrives with an IP68 rating and a MIL-STD-810G certification.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

OnePlus Nord 3 brings some serious upgrades over its predecessor, including some flagship-grade specifications. We discuss this and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.