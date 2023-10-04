Technology News
Sharp Aquos Sense 8 With Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Sharp Aquos Sense 8 comes with an 8-megapixel front camera.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2023 18:25 IST
Photo Credit: Sharp

Sharp Aquos Sense 8 is offered in Cobalt Black, Light Copper, and Pale Green colour options

Highlights
  • Sharp Aquos Sense 8 sports a 6.1-inch IGZO OLED display
  • The phone has a 50-megapixel primary rear camera
  • The Aquos Sense 8 ships with Android 13
Sharp Aquos Sense 8 was launched in Japan on Wednesday. The smartphone is offered in a single storage variant and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The phone ships with Android 13 and features a dual rear camera unit. It is available for purchase in three colour options, prior to releasing the Aquos Sense 8 series earlier this year, Sharp introduced the Aquos R8 series with a base and a pro model, which came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoCs and dual rear camera units.

Sharp Aquos Sense 8 price

Offered in Cobalt Black, Light Copper, and Pale Green colour options, the Aquos Sense 8 is available in a lone 6GB + 128GB variant, which is priced in Japan at JPY 62,150 (roughly Rs. 34,700).

Sharp Aquos Sense 8 specifications

Sporting a 6.1-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) IGZO OLED display, the Aquos Sense 8 comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a brightness of 1300 nits. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 Mobile Platform SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. It runs Android 13 out-of-the-box. The company promises three major OS updates and five years of security patches.

In the camera department, the dual rear camera unit of the Aquos Sense 8 includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front camera is equipped with another 8-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The Aquos Sense 8 packs a 5,000mAh battery, which claims to offer up to 10 hours of battery life. The phone supports 5G, Wi-Fi 5, NFC and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. For security, the phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset arrives with an IP68 rating and a MIL-STD-810G certification.

Display 6.10-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
