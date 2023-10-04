Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in India was announced on Wednesday and the South Korean tech conglomerate has revealed its newest Fan Edition handset will be available for purchase in the coming days. Pricing for the company's new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series — comprising two Galaxy Tab models with up to 12.4-inch displays — in the country, along with the new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset that supports active noise cancellation (ANC), was also announced by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series and Galaxy Buds FE price in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the default 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. Customers will be able to avail of bank offers to reduce the price of the handset to Rs. 49,999. It is available in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Purple colour options.

Meanwhile, pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is set at Rs. 36,999 (5G: Rs. 44,999) and Rs. 47,999 (5G: 55,999) for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE costs Rs. 46,999 (5G: 54,999) and Rs. 56,999 (5G: 64,999) for the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models, respectively. Both tablet models will be sold in Gray, Lavender, Mint, and Silver colourways, and customers can avail of a bank cashback offer worth Rs. 5,000 or an upgrade bonus worth Rs. 3,000 to lower the price of these devices.

You can purchase the Galaxy Buds FE at Rs. 9,999 in India, in Graphite and White colour options. It will be available for purchase in India with a Rs. 2,000 discount, starting on October 5 and deliveries will begin on October 7 via Amazon, Samsung's online store and retail outlets across the country.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series and Galaxy Buds FE specifications

Launched in global markets earlier on Wednesday, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE sports a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display and runs on either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 chip. The handset has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

Samsung's new FE-branded Galaxy Tab series comprises two models, the regular Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. These tablets are equipped with 10.9-inch and 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) LCD displays, respectively. They are powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You get two 8-megapixel rear cameras on the Plus model and both tablets feature 12-megapixel selfie camera.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are one of the company's most affordable TWS earphones — with ANC support — to date. You get support for touch controls, and the earphones offer up to six hours of playback with ANC on, and 21 hours when counting the battery inside charging

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.