Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series and Galaxy Buds FE Price in India, Availability Announced

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series and Galaxy Buds FE Price in India, Availability Announced

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is available in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Purple colour options.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2023 16:30 IST
Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series and Galaxy Buds FE Price in India, Availability Announced

Photo Credit: Samsung

All of Samsung's new Galaxy 'Fan Edition' devices will be available for purchase in India

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S23 FE features a 50-megapixel primary camera
  • The handset will receive four year of Android OS updates
  • Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE packs a 10,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in India was announced on Wednesday and the South Korean tech conglomerate has revealed its newest Fan Edition handset will be available for purchase in the coming days. Pricing for the company's new Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series — comprising two Galaxy Tab models with up to 12.4-inch displays — in the country, along with the new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE truly wireless stereo (TWS) headset that supports active noise cancellation (ANC), was also announced by Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series and Galaxy Buds FE price in India

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in India starts at Rs. 59,999 for the default 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. Customers will be able to avail of bank offers to reduce the price of the handset to Rs. 49,999. It is available in Cream, Graphite, Mint, and Purple colour options.

Meanwhile, pricing for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE is set at Rs. 36,999 (5G: Rs. 44,999) and Rs. 47,999 (5G: 55,999) for the 6GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE costs Rs. 46,999 (5G: 54,999) and Rs. 56,999 (5G: 64,999) for the 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB models, respectively. Both tablet models will be sold in Gray, Lavender, Mint, and Silver colourways, and customers can avail of a bank cashback offer worth Rs. 5,000 or an upgrade bonus worth Rs. 3,000 to lower the price of these devices.

You can purchase the Galaxy Buds FE at Rs. 9,999 in India, in Graphite and White colour options. It will be available for purchase in India with a Rs. 2,000 discount, starting on October 5 and deliveries will begin on October 7 via Amazon, Samsung's online store and retail outlets across the country.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series and Galaxy Buds FE specifications

Launched in global markets earlier on Wednesday, the Samsung Galaxy S23 FE sports a 6.4-inch Dynamic full-HD+ AMOLED 2X display and runs on either a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset or the Exynos 2200 chip. The handset has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging.

Samsung's new FE-branded Galaxy Tab series comprises two models, the regular Galaxy S23 FE and the Galaxy Tab S9 FE+. These tablets are equipped with 10.9-inch and 12.4-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) LCD displays, respectively. They are powered by an Exynos 1380 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. You get two 8-megapixel rear cameras on the Plus model and both tablets feature 12-megapixel selfie camera.

On the other hand, the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE are one of the company's most affordable TWS earphones — with ANC support — to date. You get support for touch controls, and the earphones offer up to six hours of playback with ANC on, and 21 hours when counting the battery inside charging  

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.90-inch
Processor Exynos 1380
Front Camera 12-megapixel + No
RAM 6GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.40-inch
Processor Exynos 1380
Front Camera 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
OS Android 13
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 10000mAh
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

Samsung Galaxy Buds FE True Wireless Stereo (TWS) Earphones

  • KEY SPECS
Headphone Type In-Ear
Microphone Yes
Connectivity True Wireless Stereo (TWS)
Type Earphones
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in India, Samsung Galaxy S23 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus, Samsung Galaxy Buds FE, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus price in India, Samsung Galaxy Buds FE price in India, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE specifications, Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Buds FE specifications, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals You Should Know
Oppo Teases Find N3 Flip, India Launch Rumoured to Take Place on October 12

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series and Galaxy Buds FE Price in India, Availability Announced
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  2. Apple MacBook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 for Flipkart Sale: See Price
  3. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With AI-Supported Camera Launched
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
  6. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  7. All Samsung Galaxy Phone Deals at Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2023
  8. Poco M6 Pro 5G Offered in India at This Price During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
  9. Apple MacBook Air M1 Offered at This Price Ahead of Amazon Sale
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ and Buds FE Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Under Rs. 45,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series and Galaxy Buds FE Price in India, Availability Announced
  4. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 Prices Leaked Again Ahead of Launch Later Today
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are All Redmi Phone Deals You Should Know
  6. Nothing Opens First Service Centre in Bengaluru, Plans to Launch 35 Exclusive Service Centres by 2025: Report
  7. Naughty Dog Has Reportedly Laid Off 25 Employees, The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Is ‘On Ice’
  8. Vivo V29 Pro, Vivo V29 With Triple Rear Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Macbook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is a Steal Deal
  10. Netflix Is Reportedly Planning a Price Hike After the Ongoing Hollywood Actors’ Strike Ends
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.