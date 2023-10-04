Amazon is ready to kick off one of its biggest sales of the year, the Great Indian Festival Sale. It will start on October 8 at the same time that Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale goes live. Among other products that will be offered at discounted prices, the prices of the Motorola Razr 40 series handsets will also be lowered during Amazon's sale. The lineup, launched in India earlier this year in July, includes a base Motorola Razr 40 and a Motorola Razr 40 Ultra model. Amazon has made the deals on these phones live ahead of the sale.

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price in India, availability

The base and the Ultra models of the Razr 40 series were priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 89,999 at launch. With the Amazon Great Indian sale discount inclusive of all bank offers, the Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra can be bought at prices as low as Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 72,999, respectively. If customers opt for an exchange option, the prices can be lowered further.

The Motorola Razr 40 is offered in a lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and is available in Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream colourways. Meanwhile, with similar storage details, the Ultra model comes in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colour options.

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications

The base Motorola Razr 40 has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ 144Hz pOLED primary display and a 1.5-inch OLED cover screen. The higher-end Ultra model is equipped with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ 165Hz pOLED inner display and a 3.6-inch (1,056x1,066 pixels) 144Hz pOLED outer panel. A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC powers the base model, while the Ultra model comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phones ship with Android 13-based MyUX.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 40 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The Razr 40 Ultra, on the other hand, comes with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both phones get 32-megapixel front-camera sensors for selfies and video calls.

The Motorola Razr 40 packs a 4,200mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support, while the Razr 40 Ultra is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.

