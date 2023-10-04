Technology News

Motorola Razr 40 Under Rs. 45,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale coincides with Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale, starting on October 8.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2023 16:43 IST
Motorola Razr 40 Under Rs. 45,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Razr 40 is offered in Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream colour options

Highlights
  • The Motorola Razr 40 series was introduced earlier this year in June
  • The base and ultra models of the lineup were released in India in July
  • The Razr 40 series handsets ship with Android 13-based MyUX
Advertisement

Amazon is ready to kick off one of its biggest sales of the year, the Great Indian Festival Sale. It will start on October 8 at the same time that Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale goes live. Among other products that will be offered at discounted prices, the prices of the Motorola Razr 40 series handsets will also be lowered during Amazon's sale. The lineup, launched in India earlier this year in July, includes a base Motorola Razr 40 and a Motorola Razr 40 Ultra model. Amazon has made the deals on these phones live ahead of the sale.

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price in India, availability

The base and the Ultra models of the Razr 40 series were priced at Rs. 59,999 and Rs. 89,999 at launch. With the Amazon Great Indian sale discount inclusive of all bank offers, the Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra can be bought at prices as low as Rs. 49,999 and Rs. 72,999, respectively. If customers opt for an exchange option, the prices can be lowered further.

The Motorola Razr 40 is offered in a lone 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant and is available in Sage Green, Summer Lilac, and Vanilla Cream colourways. Meanwhile, with similar storage details, the Ultra model comes in Infinite Black and Viva Magenta colour options.

Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications

The base Motorola Razr 40 has a 6.9-inch full-HD+ 144Hz pOLED primary display and a 1.5-inch OLED cover screen. The higher-end Ultra model is equipped with a 6.9-inch full-HD+ 165Hz pOLED inner display and a 3.6-inch (1,056x1,066 pixels) 144Hz pOLED outer panel. A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC powers the base model, while the Ultra model comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The phones ship with Android 13-based MyUX.

For optics, the Motorola Razr 40 includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide lens. The Razr 40 Ultra, on the other hand, comes with a 12-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) alongside a 13-megapixel ultra-wide camera. Both phones get 32-megapixel front-camera sensors for selfies and video calls.

The Motorola Razr 40 packs a 4,200mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support, while the Razr 40 Ultra is backed by a 3,800mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.

Is the Xiaomi Pad 6 the best Android tablet you can buy under Rs. 30,000 in India? We discuss the company's latest mid-range tablet on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and compact design, IP52 rating
  • Vibrant pOLED folding display
  • Large and functional cover display
  • Good for gaming
  • Fluid software
  • Good daylight camera performance
  • Bad
  • Heats up with camera use
  • Slow wireless charging
  • Recorded video quality is average
Read detailed Motorola Razr 40 Ultra review
Display (Primary) 6.90-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 3800mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40 price in India, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra price in India, Motorola Razr 40 specifications, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra specifications, Motorola Razr 40 series, Motorola, Lenovo, Amazon Great Indian Festival, Amazon
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 Prices Leaked Again Ahead of Launch Later Today

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 40 Under Rs. 45,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 for Flipkart Sale: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With AI-Supported Camera Launched
  3. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
  4. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ and Buds FE Launched
  7. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  8. Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco F5, More to Get Price Cuts on Flipkart During Sale
  9. Nothing Opens Its First Exclusive Service Centre in This City
  10. Poco M6 Pro 5G Offered in India at This Price During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Under Rs. 45,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series and Galaxy Buds FE Price in India, Availability Announced
  4. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 Prices Leaked Again Ahead of Launch Later Today
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are All Redmi Phone Deals You Should Know
  6. Nothing Opens First Service Centre in Bengaluru, Plans to Launch 35 Exclusive Service Centres by 2025: Report
  7. Naughty Dog Has Reportedly Laid Off 25 Employees, The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Is ‘On Ice’
  8. Vivo V29 Pro, Vivo V29 With Triple Rear Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Macbook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is a Steal Deal
  10. Netflix Is Reportedly Planning a Price Hike After the Ongoing Hollywood Actors’ Strike Ends
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.