Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 Prices Leaked Again Ahead of Launch Later Today

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 Prices Leaked Again Ahead of Launch Later Today

Google's 'Made by Google' event will begin today later in New York at 10:00 am local time (7:30 pm IST).

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 4 October 2023 16:05 IST
Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 Prices Leaked Again Ahead of Launch Later Today

Photo Credit: X/ @MysteryLupin

Google Pixel 8 series smartphones are expected to ship with Android 14

Highlights
  • Pixel Watch 2 is tipped to be priced at $349 for the Wi-Fi variant
  • New Pixel phones are said to be powered by Tensor G3 SoC
  • Pixel 7 debuted in October last year with a price tag of $599
Advertisement

Google Pixel 8 series — comprising the vanilla Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro —is all set to go official alongside the Pixel Watch 2 at the ‘Made by Google' event later today. Just hours before the formal launch, the price details of the two handsets and the wearable have been leaked online again. The Pixel 8 family could come with a notable price hike over its predecessors — Pixel 7 series. The vanilla model is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options, while the Pro model is said to pack up to 512GB onboard storage. Pricing of the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to remain unchanged from the original Pixel Watch.

Tipster Arsene Lupin (@MysteryLupin) has shared the alleged US pricing of the Google Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 on X (formerly Twitter). As per the leak, the vanilla Pixel 8 will cost $699 (roughly Rs. 58,400) for the 128GB storage variant and $759 (roughly Rs. 63,400) for the 256GB storage model. The Pixel 8 Pro, in contrast, is said to start at $999 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 128GB storage model and costs $1,059 (roughly Rs. 88,000) for the 256GB storage variant. The top-end model with 512GB storage could be priced at $1,179 (roughly Rs. 98,000).

If this leak turns out to be accurate, this would be a price hike of almost $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000) over last year's Pixel 7. The latter debuted in October last year with a price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 49,400), and Pixel 7 Pro retails for $899 (roughly Rs)

The Pixel Watch 2, on the other hand, is tipped to be priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the Wi-Fi variant and $399 (roughly Rs. 32,800) for the LTE version. The first Pixel Watch debuted last year with similar price tags.

Google's 'Made by Google' event will begin today later in New York at 10:00 am local time (7:30 pm IST). 

Over the past months, several leaks have revealed quite a lot about Pixel 8 series phones. They are expected to come with Android 14. The Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the pro model is said to get a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED screen with QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They could pack a Tensor G3 SoC under the hood. 

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Google Pixel 7

Google Pixel 7

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Google Pixel 7 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp, 120Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Premium design, IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Underwhelming battery life
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3120 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, Google Pixel 8 Price, Google Pixel 8 Pro Price, Google Pixel 8 Series Price, Google Pixel Watch 2, Google Pixel Watch
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are All Redmi Phone Deals You Should Know

Related Stories

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 Prices Leaked Again Ahead of Launch Later Today
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple MacBook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 for Flipkart Sale: See Price
  2. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE With AI-Supported Camera Launched
  3. Vivo V29 Series Launches in India: See Prices Here
  4. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  5. Amazon Great Indian Festival: OnePlus Smartphone Offers Previewed So Far
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE+ and Buds FE Launched
  7. Redmi Note 12 5G Offered in India at This Price During Amazon and Flipkart Sales
  8. Poco X5 Pro 5G, Poco F5, More to Get Price Cuts on Flipkart During Sale
  9. Nothing Opens Its First Exclusive Service Centre in This City
  10. Poco M6 Pro 5G Offered in India at This Price During Flipkart Big Billions Day Sale
#Latest Stories
  1. Assassin’s Creed Mirage Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details
  2. Motorola Razr 40 Under Rs. 45,000 During Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE, Galaxy Tab S9 FE Series and Galaxy Buds FE Price in India, Availability Announced
  4. Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, and Pixel Watch 2 Prices Leaked Again Ahead of Launch Later Today
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Here Are All Redmi Phone Deals You Should Know
  6. Nothing Opens First Service Centre in Bengaluru, Plans to Launch 35 Exclusive Service Centres by 2025: Report
  7. Naughty Dog Has Reportedly Laid Off 25 Employees, The Last of Us Multiplayer Game Is ‘On Ice’
  8. Vivo V29 Pro, Vivo V29 With Triple Rear Cameras, 80W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Macbook Air M2 Drops Under Rs. 90,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Is a Steal Deal
  10. Netflix Is Reportedly Planning a Price Hike After the Ongoing Hollywood Actors’ Strike Ends
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.