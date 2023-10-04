Google Pixel 8 series — comprising the vanilla Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro —is all set to go official alongside the Pixel Watch 2 at the ‘Made by Google' event later today. Just hours before the formal launch, the price details of the two handsets and the wearable have been leaked online again. The Pixel 8 family could come with a notable price hike over its predecessors — Pixel 7 series. The vanilla model is expected to come in 128GB and 256GB storage options, while the Pro model is said to pack up to 512GB onboard storage. Pricing of the Pixel Watch 2 is expected to remain unchanged from the original Pixel Watch.

Tipster Arsene Lupin (@MysteryLupin) has shared the alleged US pricing of the Google Pixel 8 series and Pixel Watch 2 on X (formerly Twitter). As per the leak, the vanilla Pixel 8 will cost $699 (roughly Rs. 58,400) for the 128GB storage variant and $759 (roughly Rs. 63,400) for the 256GB storage model. The Pixel 8 Pro, in contrast, is said to start at $999 (roughly Rs. 83,000) for the 128GB storage model and costs $1,059 (roughly Rs. 88,000) for the 256GB storage variant. The top-end model with 512GB storage could be priced at $1,179 (roughly Rs. 98,000).

If this leak turns out to be accurate, this would be a price hike of almost $100 (roughly Rs. 8,000) over last year's Pixel 7. The latter debuted in October last year with a price tag of $599 (roughly Rs. 49,400), and Pixel 7 Pro retails for $899 (roughly Rs)

The Pixel Watch 2, on the other hand, is tipped to be priced at $349 (roughly Rs. 28,700) for the Wi-Fi variant and $399 (roughly Rs. 32,800) for the LTE version. The first Pixel Watch debuted last year with similar price tags.

Google's 'Made by Google' event will begin today later in New York at 10:00 am local time (7:30 pm IST).

Over the past months, several leaks have revealed quite a lot about Pixel 8 series phones. They are expected to come with Android 14. The Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the pro model is said to get a 6.71-inch LTPO OLED screen with QHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. They could pack a Tensor G3 SoC under the hood.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.