Spotify Premium Adds Free Access to Audiobooks in Australia and the UK

Spotify will expand its free audiobook access to Premium subscribers in the US in the coming months.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 October 2023 18:06 IST


Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Spotify raises prices for its premium plans earlier this year in several regions

Highlights
  • Spotify will give Premium users access to audiobooks in two countries
  • Subscribers will get up to 15 hours of audiobook access at no extra cost
  • Spotify is looking to acquire one billion users by 2030
Spotify said on Tuesday that users of its premium services in the UK and Australia would now have 15 hours of free access to audiobooks a month, with the feature expanding to the US later this year.

The music streaming giant is looking to supplement its earnings with other revenue-generating formats such as podcasts and audiobooks. The launch of its audiobook service in the US last year challenged Amazon's Audible.

Spotify last year laid out plans to get one billion users by 2030 and reach $100 billion in annual revenue. The company had also previously promised high-margin returns from its costly expansion into podcasts and audiobooks.

In July, Spotify raised prices for its premium plans across several countries including the US and the UK.

The company said on Tuesday that subscribers will be able to choose from a catalogue of over 150,000 audiobooks available as part of the existing Spotify Premium subscriptions, with the option to buy additional 10-hour allocations as top-ups.

Users must have a premium individual account or be the plan manager for their Family or Duo account in order to take advantage of this feature as of now, the company added.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify features, Spotify audiobooks, Audiobooks, Spotify Premium

