Delhi Advocate Loses Rs. 50 Lakh in SIM Swap Scam: What Happened and How to Be Safe

This incident was reported on October 18.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 October 2023 19:36 IST
Delhi Advocate Loses Rs. 50 Lakh in SIM Swap Scam: What Happened and How to Be Safe

Photo Credit: Unsplash

SIM swapping allows the scammer to gain access to all the target’s calls and text messages

Highlights
  • The police also found “unusual” browsing history on the victim’s phone
  • There have been other cases of SIM swap scams in the country
  • The scammers reportedly obtain information from telecom companies
The latest to be a victim of the phone hacking fraud is an advocate in North Delhi who lost money from her bank account after having three missed calls from unknown numbers. The cyber unit of the Delhi police claims that the victim did not answer the phone or share an OTP. However, the accused was able to get her banking details and all of the victim's private data and could take away her money. The police suspect that this could have been a case of SIM swapping scam.

An event involving a trial and high court attorney was reported on October 18, according to an Indian Express report. She reported to the police that she had experienced a substantial loss from her bank account. The precise amount she lost was not disclosed by the police.

The 35-year-old advocate reportedly missed three calls from a particular phone number, according to an officer. The caller stated it was a courier delivery call when she called back from a different number. The report added that the advocate then shared her house address with the caller since she assumed she would receive a package from a friend. Even though she did get a package, she also got two messages from her bank notifying her of two withdrawals that she was not aware of. The police have not yet identified the scammers or made any arrests related to the case.

According to the police, the investigation also discovered an “unusual” browser history that had sites and links listed that were not accessed by the victim. There were also UPI registrations and phishing-related SMS that were found, which the victim was unaware of. After the money was deducted, she also received a call from a man claiming to be an IFSO officer, but the advocate did not share any details with him either, the police confirmed. For those unaware, IFSO is the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) Unit of the Delhi Police.

What is a SIM Swapping Scam? SIM swapping, as the name implies, is a way scammers obtain a SIM card. It is effectively identity theft over the internet. Once they have access, they demand money from the user's friends and relatives. They use social media accounts, access online banking, and more. Since many online services and products, including Internet banking, are adopting OTP-based two-factor authentication, criminals with access to a SIM card may do much harm. For this reason, it's essential to maintain vigilance and acquire self-defence skills against this kind of cybercrime.

Here are some steps you can take to stay safe from SIM switch scams. Notify your telecom provider immediately if your SIM stops working. You can also use a SIM lock to stop someone else from using your SIM on their smartphone without a password. As a rule of thumb, you should avoid disclosing any personal information online, especially if it could lead to an easy password hack. It is also advisable to monitor your bank accounts and report any transactions that are not allowed.

Further reading: SIM Swap Scam, India, Delhi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark; Launch Likely Soon
