Technology News

OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark; Launch Likely Soon

The OnePlus 12 could be launched later this year in December.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 October 2023 19:22 IST
OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark; Launch Likely Soon

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 12 is expected to succeed the OnePlus 11 (pictured)

Highlights
  • OnePlus 12 could sport a Sony IMX966 50-megapixel sensor
  • The phone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
  • It is likely to pack a 5,400mAh battery with 100W charging support
Advertisement

OnePlus 12 is expected to launch soon. It is said to succeed the OnePlus 11 model, which was released earlier this year in February. The company has confirmed several details of the upcoming flagship model. The phone is speculated to be released later this year in December. Key details of the smartphone have been leaked previously. Design renders of the handset have also been tipped. Now, a new leak suggests that the phone was spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking website.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has suggested in a Weibo post that the upcoming OnePlus 12 with the model number PJD110 was spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking website. According to the screengrab shared by the tipster, the phone scored 2,110,808 points.

The phone is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and it has scored 4,95,780 points, as per the leak. The GPU of the handset scored 9,14,151 points. The model scored 3,62,402 and 3,38,475 points on the memory and UX tests, respectively.

OnePlus 12 is also guaranteed to arrive with a DisplayMate A+ rated X1 “Oriental Screen” with a resolution of 2K and a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits. The "Oriental Screen" is claimed to be backed by Oppo's first-generation Display P1 chip and comes with 18 DisplayMate A+ records.

The upcoming flagship model is tipped to ship with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. It will likely pack a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. It is also likely to launch with a similar design language as the preceding OnePlus 11 model.

For optics, it is expected to get a Sony IMX966 50-megapixel sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide telephoto lens (said to be the Sony IMX581), and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with 3x optical zoom and hybrid zoom camera.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OnePlus 11 5G

OnePlus 11 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks and feels premium
  • Great battery life, very fast charging
  • Excellent performance
  • Power-efficient AMOLED display
  • Reliable rear cameras
  • Bad
  • Still no official IP rating
  • No wireless charging
Read detailed OnePlus 11 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 16GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1440x3216 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OnePlus 12, OnePlus 12 launch, OnePlus 12 specifications, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
India Mobile Congress 2023 Highlights: From JioSpaceFiber, 6G, 5G Redcap Device Demo and More

Related Stories

OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark; Launch Likely Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Flipkart Sale
  2. OnePlus Open India Sale Begins Today: See Price, Launch Offers
  3. OnePlus 12 AnTuTu Benchmark Score Revealed
  4. iQoo 12, iQoo 12 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC to Launch on This Date
  5. OnePlus 12, OnePlus Ace 3 Display Specifications Confirmed: Check Here
  6. Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro Debut as First Phones With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chip
  7. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Budget Smartwatches
  8. WhatsApp Updates Will No Longer Be Available on These Android Phones
  9. Oppo A79 5G With Dimensity 6020 SoC Debuts in India at This Price
  10. Qualcomm Debuts Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC With Generative AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Advocate Loses Rs. 50 Lakh in SIM Swap Scam: What Happened and How to Be Safe
  2. OnePlus 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Spotted on AnTuTu Benchmark; Launch Likely Soon
  3. iQoo 12 Pro BMW M Motorsport Edition Design Revealed Ahead of November 7 Launch
  4. Poco X5 Pro, Moto G54, Realme 11X and More Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 20,000 During Flipkart Sale
  5. Tata Set to Become First Indian iPhone Maker as It Acquires Winston Unit
  6. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Discounts Available on Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Redmi 12C and More Phones
  7. Oppo A79 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Nokia Demonstrates 6G Sensing, Safer Railway Networks and More at India Mobile Congress 2023
  9. Apple Watch Ultra 3 Development Yet to Begin, May Not Arrive Next Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. Redmi 13C 4G Live Images, Colour Options Leaked; Specifications Tipped Again
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »