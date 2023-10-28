OnePlus 12 is expected to launch soon. It is said to succeed the OnePlus 11 model, which was released earlier this year in February. The company has confirmed several details of the upcoming flagship model. The phone is speculated to be released later this year in December. Key details of the smartphone have been leaked previously. Design renders of the handset have also been tipped. Now, a new leak suggests that the phone was spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking website.

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has suggested in a Weibo post that the upcoming OnePlus 12 with the model number PJD110 was spotted on the AnTuTu benchmarking website. According to the screengrab shared by the tipster, the phone scored 2,110,808 points.

The phone is confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, and it has scored 4,95,780 points, as per the leak. The GPU of the handset scored 9,14,151 points. The model scored 3,62,402 and 3,38,475 points on the memory and UX tests, respectively.

OnePlus 12 is also guaranteed to arrive with a DisplayMate A+ rated X1 “Oriental Screen” with a resolution of 2K and a peak brightness level of 2,600 nits. The "Oriental Screen" is claimed to be backed by Oppo's first-generation Display P1 chip and comes with 18 DisplayMate A+ records.

The upcoming flagship model is tipped to ship with Android 14-based OxygenOS 14. It will likely pack a 5,400mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging support. It is also likely to launch with a similar design language as the preceding OnePlus 11 model.

For optics, it is expected to get a Sony IMX966 50-megapixel sensor, a 48-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide telephoto lens (said to be the Sony IMX581), and a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with 3x optical zoom and hybrid zoom camera.

