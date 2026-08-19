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  • iPhone 18 Pro’s A20 Pro Chip Could Be Apple’s First SoC Built on TSMC’s 2nm Process, Tipped to Deliver Major Performance Gains

iPhone 18 Pro’s A20 Pro Chip Could Be Apple’s First SoC Built on TSMC’s 2nm Process, Tipped to Deliver Major Performance Gains

iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max will reportedly be powered by the same A20 Pro chipset.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 19 August 2026 13:15 IST
iPhone 18 Pro’s A20 Pro Chip Could Be Apple’s First SoC Built on TSMC’s 2nm Process, Tipped to Deliver Major Performance Gains

iPhone 18 Pro will succeed last year's iPhone 17 Pro

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Highlights
  • iPhone 18 Pro might feature a triple rear camera unit
  • Samsung’s Exynos 2600 SoC is also built on a 2nm process
  • Apple has yet to confirm the new details
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Apple will reportedly launch its next-generation smartphones next month. The company is expected to first unveil three handsets, namely iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and the iPhone Ultra, to foray into the foldable handset category for the first time, while the standard model could arrive early next year. The three flagship smartphones will reportedly be powered by the Apple Silicon A20 Pro chipset. Weeks before its launch, new details regarding the unreleased SoC have surfaced online. Apple's A20 Pro chipset is said to be the first to be built using TSMC's 2nm process, while also offering performance and efficiency improvements.

iPhone 18 Pro Series Tipped to Offer Significant Performance Improvements

Citing supply chain sources, tipster “Fixed-focus digital cameras” (translated from Chinese) has shared new details in a post on Weibo regarding the next-generation Apple Silicon chipset, which is expected to power the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra, the company's first book-style foldable. The leaker claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant's unreleased A20 Pro chipset will be the first SoC to be fabricated using TSMC's 2nm process.

VoltIphone 18 Pro Discussion
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On top of this, the leaker claims that the iPhone 18 Pro's A20 Pro chipset will deliver significantly better performance than last year's A19 Pro SoC, which powers the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. According to the tipster, the chipset will provide an 18 percent performance enhancement, along with a power consumption reduction of about 30 percent. However, this is said to increase the procurement costs for the company “significantly”.

While Apple is expected to pay more for its new A20 Pro chipset, it might be able to save some manufacturing costs on another front. Recently, a report highlighted that the tech giant has managed to renegotiate the terms of deals with LG and Samsung to acquire their OLED panels at a lower price for its iPhone 18 Pro series. For reference, it is expected to pay the two suppliers about $68 (roughly Rs. 6,500) for each OLED panel, which is said to be notably lower than what it paid for the iPhone 17 Pro Max's OLED panel.

Expected to debut early next month, the iPhone 18 Pro Max and iPhone 18 Pro are said to be Apple's most expensive non-folding smartphones yet. The company CEO has already hinted at an “unavoidable” price hike, which is said to affect old and new iPhone models. More details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
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Further reading: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, Apple, Apple Silicon, Apple A20 Pro Chipset
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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