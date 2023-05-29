Technology News

Vivo V29 Lite 5G Design Renders Leaked; Could Sport a Curved Display

Vivo V29 Lite 5G is seen to sport a USB type-C port at the bottom.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2023 12:44 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter: @Sudhanshu1414)

Vivo V29 Lite 5G is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC

Highlights
  • Vivo V29 Lite 5G could pack triple rear camera setup
  • The handset is likely to have a centrally positioned punch hole cutout
  • Vivo V29 Lite 5G could come in black colour option

Vivo will reportedly expand its V series of smartphones with the purported Vivo V29 series of smartphones. Vivo is yet to reveal any details on the smartphone, however, Vivo V29 Lite 5G's design renders have been leaked by a tipster. The phone's front, as well as back design, has been showcased via the leaked images. The handset could sport a curved display with a centrally positioned hole-punch cutout. The phone's colour option has also been shown. It is speculated to come in a Black colourway.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter: @Sudhanshu1414) recently shared the design renders of the purported Vivo V29 Lite 5G via Twitter. The smartphone is shown to have a curved display on the front with a punch-hole cutout at the top-centre housing a front camera. On the back, the phone is seen to sport a rectangular camera island housing a triple rear camera setup placed in two circular camera modules. It is also seen to have an LED flash on the back.

Additionally, the phone is seen with the Vivo branding on the back panel. The Vivo V29 Lite's right edge could have a power button and a volume button whereas on the bottom, it is shown to have a USB Type-C port and speaker grills.

Previously, the Vivo V29 Lite 5G's specifications were also leaked online. The phone was tipped to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 screen ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone will reportedly be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For the optics, the phone will ship with a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor with OIS support and dual 2-megapixel camera sensors. On the front, it could feature a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. Furthermore, the smartphone is also said to be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W charging. It is likely to measure 7.89x74.79x164.24mm and weigh 177g. 

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
