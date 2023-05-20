Technology News

Vivo V29 Lite Specifications Leaked; Could House 5,000 mAh Battery: Details

Vivo V29 Lite is speculated 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 20 May 2023 13:39 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo V29 Lite could pack a triple camera sensor

Highlights
  • Vivo V29 Lite is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC
  • The handset is likely to feature a 64-megapixel main sensor
  • Vivo V29 Lite could pack 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of inbuilt storage

Vivo V29 Lite is reportedly in the works. The handset is speculated to debut soon in the global market as well as in India. While the company is yet to reveal anything about the purported smartphone, a tipster has leaked some of the key details of the smartphone, including the display and the camera specifications. The upcoming handset is said to house with a 5,000mAh battery and could run on Android 13 out-of-the-box. The phone is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (Twitter: @Sudhanshu1414) via 91Mobiles Hindi, has leaked the specifications and features of the purported Vivo V29 Lite. The smartphone could sport a 6.78-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with 1080x2400 pixels resolution, 20:9 screen ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is tipped to be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

The smartphone could be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 44W charging. The report also suggests that the phone will pack an OIS-supported 64-megapixel primary camera sensor accompanied by a dual 2-megapixel camera sensor. On the front, it could house a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Additionally, the phone's dimensions and weight have also been leaked. It is likely to measure 7.89x74.79x164.24mm and weighs 177g. Other leaked details are dual SIM connectivity, hybrid SD card slot, Bluetooth 5.1 and WiFi compatibility, and USB Type-C charging port.

Recently, specifications and features of Vivo V29e, another member from the purported Vivo V29 series, surfaced online. The phone is speculated to be powered by a Dimensity 7000 Series SoC and a 4,600mAh battery along with support for 80W fast charging. The phone is leaked to pack up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The phone is speculated to debut in Gold, Blue, and Black colour options. 

The Vivo X90 Pro has finally made its debut in India, but is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023 equipped with enough upgrades over its predecessor? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo V29 Lite specifications, Vivo V29 Lite, Vivo
