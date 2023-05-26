Technology News
Vivo Y36 With 6.64-Inch Full-HD+ Display, 44W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications

The Vivo Y36 launched in a single 8GB + 256GB storage configuration.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2023 15:08 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y36 is offered in Aqua Glitter and Meteor Black colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y36 4G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • The phone sports a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit
  • It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery

Vivo Y36 was launched in Indonesia on Thursday. It was released as a successor to the Vivo Y35 model that was unveiled in August 2022. Vivo announced the Y36 lineup with both 5G and 4G models. The 4G version is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W fast charging support. This model was released in a single RAM and storage configuration of 8GB + 256GB. The company is yet to reveal the specifications and other details of the 5G variant.

Vivo Y36 price, availability

Available in Indonesia in a lone 8GB + 256GB variant, the Vivo Y36 4G is priced at IDR 3,399,000 (roughly Rs. 18,700). It is offered in Aqua Glitter and Meteor Black colour variants. The phone is available for pre-orders on the Vivo Indonesia online store.

The Vivo Y36 5G version is listed on the website to be available in Crystal Green and Mystic Black colourways, but no other details on it have been officially released yet.

Vivo Y36 specifications, features

Featuring a 6.64-inch full-HD+ LCD display, the Vivo Y36 4G model comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 650 nits and a capacitive multitouch feature. The phone runs Android 13 based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box.

The 4G model is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, alongside virtual RAM support of up to 8GB. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with an external SD card, for which there is a dedicated slot in the phone beside the dual nano SIM card slots.

For optics, the Vivo Y36 4G smartphone comes equipped with a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, arranged vertically in two separate circular units on a square camera module in the top left corner of the back panel. The rear LED flash unit is situated right beside the camera units. The 16-megapixel front camera sensor is housed within a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The Vivo Y36 4G model packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W wired fast charging support that claims to charge the phone from 0 to 30 percent in 15 minutes. The phone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and it comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It also supports GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, and NFC connectivity among others. It has a USB Type-C charging port as well. It weighs 202 grams and measures 164.06mm x 76.17mm x 8.07mm in size.

Details about the 5G version of the Vivo Y36 are not available yet, but a MySmartPrice report suggests that the 5G model is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Vivo Y36

Vivo Y36

  • KEY SPECS
Display 6.64-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2388x1080 pixels
Comments

Vivo Y36, Vivo Y36 price, Vivo Y36 specifications, Vivo Y36 5G, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
