Vivo Y36 was launched in Indonesia on Thursday. It was released as a successor to the Vivo Y35 model that was unveiled in August 2022. Vivo announced the Y36 lineup with both 5G and 4G models. The 4G version is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W fast charging support. This model was released in a single RAM and storage configuration of 8GB + 256GB. The company is yet to reveal the specifications and other details of the 5G variant.

Vivo Y36 price, availability

Available in Indonesia in a lone 8GB + 256GB variant, the Vivo Y36 4G is priced at IDR 3,399,000 (roughly Rs. 18,700). It is offered in Aqua Glitter and Meteor Black colour variants. The phone is available for pre-orders on the Vivo Indonesia online store.

The Vivo Y36 5G version is listed on the website to be available in Crystal Green and Mystic Black colourways, but no other details on it have been officially released yet.

Vivo Y36 specifications, features

Featuring a 6.64-inch full-HD+ LCD display, the Vivo Y36 4G model comes with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a peak brightness of 650 nits and a capacitive multitouch feature. The phone runs Android 13 based FunTouch OS out-of-the-box.

The 4G model is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, alongside virtual RAM support of up to 8GB. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB with an external SD card, for which there is a dedicated slot in the phone beside the dual nano SIM card slots.

For optics, the Vivo Y36 4G smartphone comes equipped with a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor, arranged vertically in two separate circular units on a square camera module in the top left corner of the back panel. The rear LED flash unit is situated right beside the camera units. The 16-megapixel front camera sensor is housed within a centre-aligned hole-punch slot at the top of the display.

The Vivo Y36 4G model packs a 5,000mAh battery unit with 44W wired fast charging support that claims to charge the phone from 0 to 30 percent in 15 minutes. The phone offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and it comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It also supports GPS, Bluetooth v5.1, and NFC connectivity among others. It has a USB Type-C charging port as well. It weighs 202 grams and measures 164.06mm x 76.17mm x 8.07mm in size.

Details about the 5G version of the Vivo Y36 are not available yet, but a MySmartPrice report suggests that the 5G model is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC.

