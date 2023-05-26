Vivo S17 series will reportedly launch in China on May 31. The lineup was previously expected to include the base Vivo S17 and the Vivo S17 Pro. A new report now suggests that the Vivo S17t model could also launch at the same time. A design render of the Vivo S17 Pro was also seen cited in the report. Notably, the company recently launched the Vivo S17e model powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

A TechGoing report spotted the three purported smartphones on China's TENAA certification website. The Vivo S17, Vivo S17t, and Vivo S17 Pro models are all expected to feature 6.78-inch 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phones are expected to come in RAM variations of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB paired with inbuilt storage variations of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The upcoming Vivo S17 models are expected to run Android 13-based OriginOS 3.1 and they are likely to be backed by 4,505mAh battery units each. For security, the phones are expected to come with in-display fingerprint sensors. They are also expected to feature IR blasters and support NFC connectivity.

The Vivo S17 Pro is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, according to the report. It is likely to support 80W fast charging. The triple rear camera unit of the phone is expected to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor with a telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

Meanwhile, the Vivo S17 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 782G SoC. The processor details of the Vivo S17t, on the other hand, remain unspecified. Both phones however are expected to support 66W or 80W wired fast charging solutions.

The dual rear camera units of the Vivo S17 and Vivo S17t are likely to include an OIS-supported 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766V sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

All three phones are currently open for reservations on Vivo's China online store. The phones are seen in Black, Mountain Sea Green, and Sea of Flowers colour options.

