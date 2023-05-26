Technology News
Vivo S17 Series Design Renders, Key Specifications Surface on China's TENAA Site Ahead of Launch

The Vivo S17 Pro is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 26 May 2023 11:28 IST
Photo Credit: TechGoing

Vivo S17 Pro seen in a Grey colourway

  • Vivo S17 series is likely to sport 120Hz 1.5K resolution displays
  • The lineup is expected to include Vivo S17, Vivo S17t, and Vivo S17 Pro
  • The phones could run Android 13 OS based OriginOS 3.1 UI

Vivo S17 series will reportedly launch in China on May 31. The lineup was previously expected to include the base Vivo S17 and the Vivo S17 Pro. A new report now suggests that the Vivo S17t model could also launch at the same time. A design render of the Vivo S17 Pro was also seen cited in the report. Notably, the company recently launched the Vivo S17e model powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7200 SoC and backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 66W fast charging support.

A TechGoing report spotted the three purported smartphones on China's TENAA certification website. The Vivo S17, Vivo S17t, and Vivo S17 Pro models are all expected to feature 6.78-inch 1.5K (1260 x 2800 pixels) AMOLED displays with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The phones are expected to come in RAM variations of 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB paired with inbuilt storage variations of 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB.

The upcoming Vivo S17 models are expected to run Android 13-based OriginOS 3.1 and they are likely to be backed by 4,505mAh battery units each. For security, the phones are expected to come with in-display fingerprint sensors. They are also expected to feature IR blasters and support NFC connectivity.

The Vivo S17 Pro is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC, according to the report. It is likely to support 80W fast charging. The triple rear camera unit of the phone is expected to include a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766V primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 sensor with a telephoto lens, and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

Meanwhile, the Vivo S17 is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 782G SoC. The processor details of the Vivo S17t, on the other hand, remain unspecified. Both phones however are expected to support 66W or 80W wired fast charging solutions. 

The dual rear camera units of the Vivo S17 and Vivo S17t are likely to include an OIS-supported 50-megapixel primary Sony IMX766V sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 sensor with an ultra-wide lens.

All three phones are currently open for reservations on Vivo's China online store. The phones are seen in Black, Mountain Sea Green, and Sea of Flowers colour options.

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Vivo S17, Vivo S17t, Vivo S17 Pro, Vivo S17 specifications, Vivo S17t specifications, Vivo S17 Pro specifications, Vivo S17 series, Vivo
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Comment
 
 

