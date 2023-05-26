iQoo Neo 7 Pro is expected to launch in India soon. The phone will join the iQoo Neo 7 5G, which was released in February this year in the country with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W flash charging support. iQoo India CEO Nipun Marya teased the launch of the Neo 7 Pro a few days ago. It is said to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 5G SoC. Now, a new report suggests that the handset will launch in Indian markets by next month.

A PriceBaba report states that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro will be unveiled at a launch event in late June, citing unnamed sources. Marya recently tweeted a teaser image of the upcoming handset, captioned "Powering Soon." The image carried several hints of the moniker. With the word Neo vertically placed in the middle of the image, the top left corner is seen with a vertical number '7' and the letter 'P' in the lower left corner, which can be associated with the letters 'RO' appearing on the top right of the image to complete the name of the smartphone.

The report added that the iQoo Neo 7 Pro is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The phone is likely to feature a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It could be backed by a 5,000mAh battery unit with 120W flash charging support.

For optics, according to the report, the upcoming smartphone is expected to be equipped with an optical image stabilisation (OIS) supported 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 16-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies.

Earlier this year, iQoo launched the iQoo Neo 7 5G with an octa-core 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 8200 5G SoC paired with Mali G610 GPU, up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 256GB of UFS3.1 inbuilt storage. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 120W flash charging support. Its triple rear camera unit includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor with OIS support, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It also sports a 16-megapixel front camera sensor.

At launch, the iQoo Neo 7 5G 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants were priced at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. It is offered in Interstellar Black and Frost Blue colour options.

