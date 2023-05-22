Technology News

Vivo V29 series will debut as a successor to the Vivo V27 series.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 22 May 2023 11:27 IST
Photo Credit: The Tech Outlook

Vivo V29 Lite might feature a curved OLED display

Highlights
  • Vivo V29 Pro might launch next month in India.
  • Vivo V29 Lite is likely to debut alongside the Pro model.
  • Vivo V29 series is tipped to feature a curved display.

Vivo V29 series launch timeline has leaked online. A tipster claims that Vivo will launch its upcoming V29-series smartphones as early as next month. The Vivo V29 series will launch as a successor to the Vivo V27 series. In India, the company launched the Vivo V27 5G and Vivo V27 Pro 5G (Review) in March. It looks like the V27 series will get an early refresh. A new leak claims that the Vivo V29 Pro is launching in India in June.

Vivo has not confirmed any details about the launch. However, a new leak by tipster Paras Guglani suggests that the Vivo V29 Pro India launch event will be hosted in June. The tipster also shared an image, which teases the curved front and rear panels of the Vivo V29 Pro.

In a separate report by 91Mobiles Hindi, the Vivo V29 Pro has been tipped to sport a 6.7-inch curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a full-HD+ resolution. The Vivo V29 Pro is claimed to feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64-megapixel primary camera. For selfies, the phone is said to feature a 50-megapixel front camera sensor.

The Vivo V29 Pro is also likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer 66W fast charging support, as per the report. While the SoC details were not hinted at in the report, it claimed that the handset would launch with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the other hand, design renders of the Vivo V29 Lite 5G have leaked as well. The smartphone is tipped to sport a curved display with a hole-punch cutout. It could also have a curved frame and rear panel. There could be a triple-camera setup on the back. The report suggests that the Vivo V29 Lite 5G will feature a 6.78-inch curved AMOLED display with 2400 × 1080-pixel resolution. It is also said to feature a 64-megapixel main camera and two 2-megapixel sensors on the back. For selfies, the phone is tipped to come with a 16-megapixel front camera.

Vivo is likely to pack a 5,000mAh battery in the V29 Lite and offer 44W fast charging support, as per the report. The phone is said to feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC and launch with a single 8GB + 128GB storage option. It is tipped to launch globally for $299 (roughly Rs. 24,800).

Samsung Galaxy A34 5G was recently launched by the company in India alongside the more expensive Galaxy A54 5G smartphone. How does this phone fare against the Nothing Phone 1 and the iQoo Neo 7? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Vivo, Vivo V29 Pro, Vivo V29 Pro India Launch, Vivo V29 Lite, Vivo V29 Lite specifications
