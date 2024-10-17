Technology News
Vivo Y19s With Unisoc T612 SoC, 5,500mAh Battery Launched: Specifications

Vivo Y19s is available in a single 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 17 October 2024 14:30 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y19s is available in Black, Blue, and Silver colour options

Highlights
  • Vivo Y19s features a 6.68-inch LCD screen
  • The smartphone runs on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14
  • The Vivo Y19s is equipped with 128GB of inbuilt storage
Vivo Y19s has been launched by the company as the latest addition to the company's Y series of smartphones. It is powered by an octa core Unisoc chipset, along with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is equipped with a 6.68-inch LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and has a 50-megapixel rear camera.  It features a 5,500mAh battery, according to the company. The Vivo Y19s runs on Android 14, along with the company's Funtouch OS 14 interface.

Pricing for the Vivo Y19s is yet to be announced, and the smartphone is yet to be listed on the company's online stores. It will be available in Black, Blue, and Silver colourways in Bangladesh, UAE, Russia, Vietnam, Myanmar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Cambodia, Egypt, Thailand, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan. There's no word from Vivo on plans to launch the handset in India.

Vivo Y19s Specifications

The newly launched Vivo Y19s is a dual SIM phone (Nano+Nano) that runs on Funtouch OS 14, which based on Android 14. It sports a 6.68-inch HD+ (720x1,608 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 264ppi. The handset is powered by a 12nm octa core Unisoc T612 chipset, paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y19s features a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture along with a 0.08-megapixel depth sensor with an f/3.0 aperture. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 5-megapixel camera located in a centre-aligned hole punch cutout on the screen.

The Vivo Y19s is equipped with 128GB of eMMC 5.1 storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot. The phone offers support for 4G LTE, dual band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.2, and GPS connectivity, along with a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, a proximity sensor, and a virtual gyroscope.

The handset is powered by a 5,500mAh battery, and it can be charged at 15W with the included charging adapter. Customers in Thailand and the Philippines won't get a charger in the box, according to the company. There's a side mounted capacitive fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. It measures 165.75×76.10×8.10mm and weighs 198g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.68-inch
Processor Unisoc T612
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 0.08-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1608 pixels
Further reading: Vivo Y19s, Vivo Y19s Specifications, Vivo
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges Past $67,400 Amid US Election Countdown, Altcoin Volatility Persists

