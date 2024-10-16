Technology News
Vivo X200 Series With MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC May Soon Debut in India

Vivo X200 series was initially unveiled in China in November last year.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2024 18:27 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 series was launched in China earlier this week with a starting price tag of CNY 4,300

  • Vivo has officially launched the X200 series in China
  • The lineup consists of three phones
  • They are the first to feature the Dimensity 9400 chipset
Vivo X200 series with three models — Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini  — was launched in China earlier this week. Vivo is yet to announce the launch date of the new lineup in India. However, ahead of it, a report suggests that they will debut in India before the end of this year. All three phones in the Vivo X200 family run on the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and feature camera systems co-engineered by German optics brand Zeiss.

91Mobiles citing industry sources states that the Vivo X200 series will be launched in India by November end or the first week of December. The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in the country in January this year after their initial debut in China in November 2023.

Vivo X200 Series Price, Specifications 

The Vivo X200 series was launched in China earlier this week with a starting price tag of CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB storage configuration of the vanilla Vivo X200. The Vivo X200 Pro price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 63,000) while the Vivo X200 Pro Mini costs CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base model.

All three phones in Vivo's X200 series feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC under the hood and are equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera. The new lineup is the first to feature the next-generation MediaTek chipset. The camera units on the three phones are co-engineered by Zeiss. They run on Origin OS 5.

The vanilla Vivo X200 has a 5,800mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging while the Vivo X200 Pro and X200 Pro Mini are backed by 6,000mAh and 5,800mAh batteries, respectively, also with 90W wired charging support.

 

Vivo X200

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5800mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Vivo X200 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2800x1260 pixels
Vivo X200 Pro mini

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.31-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 1TB
Battery Capacity 5700mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2640x1216 pixels
Intel, AMD Form x86 Ecosystem Advisory Group for Improved Software Compatibility Amidst Increasing Competition From Arm

