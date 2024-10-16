Vivo X200 series with three models — Vivo X200, X200 Pro, and X200 Pro Mini — was launched in China earlier this week. Vivo is yet to announce the launch date of the new lineup in India. However, ahead of it, a report suggests that they will debut in India before the end of this year. All three phones in the Vivo X200 family run on the new MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC and feature camera systems co-engineered by German optics brand Zeiss.

91Mobiles citing industry sources states that the Vivo X200 series will be launched in India by November end or the first week of December. The Vivo X100 and Vivo X100 Pro were launched in the country in January this year after their initial debut in China in November 2023.

Vivo X200 Series Price, Specifications

The Vivo X200 series was launched in China earlier this week with a starting price tag of CNY 4,300 (roughly Rs. 51,000) for the base 12GB + 256GB storage configuration of the vanilla Vivo X200. The Vivo X200 Pro price starts at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 63,000) while the Vivo X200 Pro Mini costs CNY 4,699 (roughly Rs. 56,000) for the base model.

All three phones in Vivo's X200 series feature MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC under the hood and are equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera. The new lineup is the first to feature the next-generation MediaTek chipset. The camera units on the three phones are co-engineered by Zeiss. They run on Origin OS 5.

The vanilla Vivo X200 has a 5,800mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging while the Vivo X200 Pro and X200 Pro Mini are backed by 6,000mAh and 5,800mAh batteries, respectively, also with 90W wired charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.