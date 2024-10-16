Technology News
Vivo Y300 Plus With Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Vivo Y300 Plus comes in Silk Black and Silk Green shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 October 2024 11:46 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y300 Plus has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit

  • Vivo Y300 Plus runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14
  • It carries a 32-megapixel front camera
  • Vivo Y300 Plus has IP54 rating
Vivo Y300 Plus was launched in India as the latest entrant in the company's midrange Y series. The new Vivo handset comes in two colourways with an IP54-rated build. It sports a 6.78-inch 3D curved screen with 120Hz refresh rate and runs on a Snapdragon 695 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Vivo Y300 Plus features a dual rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Y300 Plus Price in India

The Vivo Y300 Plus is available at Rs. 23,999 in India for the single 8GB RAM 128GB model. It is offered in Silk Green and Silk Black colours. The handset is currently available for purchase via the Vivo India e-store. Customers can also avail of a Rs. 1,000 instant discount for purchases made using HDFC, SBI, and ICICI bank cards.

Vivo Y300 Plus Specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y300 Plus runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) 3D curved display with 120Hz refresh rate as well as a peak brightness level of 1,300nits. It runs on a 6nm Snapdragon 695 SoC along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB UFS 2.2 storage. The RAM can be virtually expanded up to an additional 8GB, while the storage can be extended to up to 1TB via microSD card.

For optics, the Vivo Y300 Plus has a dual rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. It carries a 32-megapixel front camera with an f/2.45 aperture for selfies and video calls.

Connectivity options on the Vivo Y300 Plus include Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Navic and OTG, Wi-Fi, and USB Type-C port. It also features an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope and a proximity sensor. It boasts an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Like most recent Vivo Y series phones, the Vivo Y300 Plus has an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 44W fast charging, measures 164.42x74.92x7.49mm, and weighs around 183.0 grams.

 

