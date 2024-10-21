Technology News
Vivo Phone Spotted on TENAA Could Be Vivo V20; Key Specifications Surface Online

Vivo S20 is tipped to carry a slightly larger battery than the preceding Vivo S19.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 October 2024 17:39 IST
Vivo Phone Spotted on TENAA Could Be Vivo V20; Key Specifications Surface Online

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo S20 is expected to succeed the Vivo S19 (pictured) handset

Highlights
  • Vivo S20 could sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED screen
  • The handset may come with an identical camera unit as the preceding S19
  • The Vivo S20 is said to get an optical fingerprint sensor for security
Vivo S20 could launch soon. It is expected to succeed the Vivo S19, which was unveiled in China in May. The Vivo S20 handset has not yet been officially confirmed, however, an upcoming Vivo smartphone, speculated to be the S20, has surfaced on a certification site. Meanwhile, key features of the purported phone, including display, camera, chipset and battery details have been tipped. Notably, the preceding Vivo S19 launched alongside a Pro variant. Therefore, it is likely that the vanilla Vivo S20 version may come with a Vivo S20 Pro model.

Vivo S20 Features (Expected)

A Vivo handset with the model number V2429A was spotted on the TENAA certification site. It is speculated to be the Vivo S20. Meanwhile, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared a list of features of the purported handset in a Weibo post. It may come with a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) OLED screen. 

The Vivo S20 is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. For security, the handset could carry an optical fingerprint sensor. It is expected to be backed by a 6,365mAh rated or a 6,500mAh typical battery. The phone could measure 7.19mm in thickness and may weigh 185.5g.

In the camera department, the Vivo S20 could carry a dual rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter. The front camera of the handset could be equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

Vivo S19 Specifications

The Vivo S19 was launched in China alongside the Vivo S19 Pro in May this year. The vanilla model comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K OLED screen, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and a 50-megapixel selfie shooter. The phone packs a 6,000mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It measures 7.19mm in thickness and weighs 193g.

Vivo S19

Vivo S19

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Vivo S20, Vivo S20 features, Vivo, Vivo S19
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Vivo Phone Spotted on TENAA Could Be Vivo V20; Key Specifications Surface Online
