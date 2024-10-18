Technology News
English Edition

Vivo X Fold 4 Allegedly Spotted on TENAA, Tipped to Get 6,365mAh Battery

Vivo X Fold 4 is expected to run on Android 15.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 October 2024 16:19 IST
Vivo X Fold 4 Allegedly Spotted on TENAA, Tipped to Get 6,365mAh Battery

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X Fold 3 was released in March last year

Highlights
  • Vivo X Fold 3 has 5,500mAh battery
  • Upcoming phone is likely to have dual 5G SIM support
  • Vivo still hasn’t announced any details about Vivo X Fold 4
Advertisement

Vivo X Fold 4 — Vivo's next purported foldable is not expected to arrive until next year, but it has reportedly been spotted on the TENAA website. The listing suggests the model number and a few specifications of the upcoming handset. The Vivo X Fold 4 appears to ship with a larger battery than the Vivo X Fold 3. The Vivo X Fold 4 is tipped to run on Android 15. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

91Mobiles spotted the TENAA listing of a new Vivo phone with model number V2429. The report claims that this model number is associated with the unannounced Vivo X Fold 4. The listing suggests a 6,365mAh battery capacity on the device, which is likely to be marketed as a 6,500mAh cell. If this turns out to be true, it would be a significant upgrade over Vivo X Fold 3's 5,500mAh battery.

As per the listing, Vivo X Fold 4 will have dual 5G SIM and satellite Navigation (GLONASS) support. It is reportedly listed to run on Android 15.

Vivo still hasn't announced any details about the Vivo X Fold 4. The Chinese tech brand launched the Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Fold 3 in its home country in April first week and March last week, respectively, so we can expect the new model to arrive around the same time in 2025. It is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo X Fold 3 Price, Specifications 

The Vivo X Fold 3 arrived with a starting price tag of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. It has an 8.03-inch primary 2K AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen. It boasts a triple camera unit on the back composing a 50-megapixel VCS bionic primary camera. It carries 32-megapixel selfie shooters on both inner and external screens. It has an IPX4-rated build.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Vivo X Fold 4, Vivo X Fold 4 Specifications, Vivo X Fold 3, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Sam Altman Rebrands Controversial Worldcoin Project as World, Announces Major Updates
US FCC Adopts Rules That Require All Smartphones to Offer Hearing Aid Support

Related Stories

Vivo X Fold 4 Allegedly Spotted on TENAA, Tipped to Get 6,365mAh Battery
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Infinix Launches Inbook Air Pro+ In India With These Features
  2. This Is What the Upcoming OnePlus 13 Could Look Like
  3. Samsung Galaxy A16 5G Launched in India; Will Get Six Years of OS Updates
  4. This Handset Could Be India's First Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC-Powered Phone
  5. OxygenOS 15 Release Date Confirmed, OnePlus Teases New AI Features
  6. Tecno Phantom V Fold 2 May Launch in India Soon With These Specifications
  7. Infinix Zero Flip First Impressions
  8. Oppo Unveils Android 15-Based ColorOS 15 With These Features
  9. Samsung Could Soon Replace Your Phone's Settings Menu With Galaxy AI
#Latest Stories
  1. Here's How Creativity Helps Brain Health and Emotional Resilience
  2. Acer Nitro V 16 With 14th Gen Intel Core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU Launched in India
  3. India Tops Chainalysis’ Global Crypto Adoption Index for Second Consecutive Year
  4. Xiaomi Tipped to Be Developing Compact Redmi Sub-Flagship Smartphone With 6,000mAh Battery
  5. Apple Requires EU Developers to List Contact Details on App Store to Comply With Digital Services Act
  6. NASA's Study Suggests Life Could Thrive Beneath Ice in Mars
  7. Orionid Meteor Shower 2024: How to Watch Shooting Stars From Halley's Comet
  8. Vivo X Fold 4 Allegedly Spotted on TENAA, Tipped to Get 6,365mAh Battery
  9. Primebook Gen 2 to Reportedly Launch in India Next Year With Android 14 and 4 Variant
  10. Alan Wake 2 Expansion, The Lake House, Releases October 22; New Trailer Reveals Gameplay
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »