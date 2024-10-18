Vivo X Fold 4 — Vivo's next purported foldable is not expected to arrive until next year, but it has reportedly been spotted on the TENAA website. The listing suggests the model number and a few specifications of the upcoming handset. The Vivo X Fold 4 appears to ship with a larger battery than the Vivo X Fold 3. The Vivo X Fold 4 is tipped to run on Android 15. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

91Mobiles spotted the TENAA listing of a new Vivo phone with model number V2429. The report claims that this model number is associated with the unannounced Vivo X Fold 4. The listing suggests a 6,365mAh battery capacity on the device, which is likely to be marketed as a 6,500mAh cell. If this turns out to be true, it would be a significant upgrade over Vivo X Fold 3's 5,500mAh battery.

As per the listing, Vivo X Fold 4 will have dual 5G SIM and satellite Navigation (GLONASS) support. It is reportedly listed to run on Android 15.

Vivo still hasn't announced any details about the Vivo X Fold 4. The Chinese tech brand launched the Vivo X Fold 2 and Vivo X Fold 3 in its home country in April first week and March last week, respectively, so we can expect the new model to arrive around the same time in 2025. It is likely to run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

Vivo X Fold 3 Price, Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 3 arrived with a starting price tag of CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage version. It has an 8.03-inch primary 2K AMOLED display and a 6.53-inch AMOLED cover screen. It boasts a triple camera unit on the back composing a 50-megapixel VCS bionic primary camera. It carries 32-megapixel selfie shooters on both inner and external screens. It has an IPX4-rated build.

