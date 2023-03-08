The Vivo X Flip will sit next to the Vivo X Fold series in China.
Highlights
The Vivo X Flip could feature a dual-camera setup.
The foldable phone is tipped to sport a 6.8-inch OLED display.
It will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 main camera.
Vivo X Flip is tipped to be in the works. The Chinese smartphone giant has the Vivo X Fold series in China, which is more suitable for those who want a device that can be used as a phone and as a tablet. The Vivo X Flip is said to be a clamshell-style foldable phone, which is expected to launch soon. The company has not confirmed any details about the same. However, a new leak has revealed some key specifications about the upcoming Vivo foldable phone.
According to a new leak shared by tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Vivo X Flip will have the same display size as the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The tipster stated that Vivo will launch the X Flip with a tall 6.8-inch OLED display, which will have a full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. The screen will refresh at up to 120Hz and offer a 21:9 aspect ratio.
The hole-punch cutout will be at the top centre for the front camera. On the outside, there will be a square-shaped cover display but the screen size remains unknown. There will be a circular camera module at the top left corner of the phone when it is unfolded. The Vivo X Flip will have a dual-camera setup. It will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary camera and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide camera sensor.
The tipster also revealed that Vivo will launch its first clamshell-style foldable phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The phone will launch with up to 12GB of RAM and have 128GB of storage in the base model.
The device will also feature a 4400mAh battery and offer support for 44W fast charging out of the box. For biometric authentication, the Vivo X Flip will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.
The phone is expected to launch in the coming weeks in China. It is unknown if Vivo will launch the X Flip in global markets, including India. The company is gearing up for the launch of the Vivo X90 series, which is confirmed to launch in India soon.
From smartphones with rollable displays or liquid cooling, to compact AR glasses and handsets that can be repaired easily by their owners, we discuss the best devices we've seen at MWC 2023 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
For details of the latest launches and news from Samsung, Xiaomi, Realme, OnePlus, Oppo and other companies at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2023 hub.
Pranav Hegde writes about everything tech. He is a part of the Reviews team at Gadgets 360 and writes majorly about smartphones. Pranav has been a part of the industry for four years now. Other than writing about consumer tech, Pranav is also passionate about photography and enjoys bike rides to picturesque locations. He is available on Twitter as @PranavHegdeHere and on email at pranavh@ndtv.com.
More