Vivo X Flip is tipped to be in the works. The Chinese smartphone giant has the Vivo X Fold series in China, which is more suitable for those who want a device that can be used as a phone and as a tablet. The Vivo X Flip is said to be a clamshell-style foldable phone, which is expected to launch soon. The company has not confirmed any details about the same. However, a new leak has revealed some key specifications about the upcoming Vivo foldable phone.

According to a new leak shared by tipster Digital Chat Station, the upcoming Vivo X Flip will have the same display size as the Oppo Find N2 Flip. The tipster stated that Vivo will launch the X Flip with a tall 6.8-inch OLED display, which will have a full-HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2520 pixels. The screen will refresh at up to 120Hz and offer a 21:9 aspect ratio.

The hole-punch cutout will be at the top centre for the front camera. On the outside, there will be a square-shaped cover display but the screen size remains unknown. There will be a circular camera module at the top left corner of the phone when it is unfolded. The Vivo X Flip will have a dual-camera setup. It will feature a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 primary camera and a 12-megapixel Sony IMX663 ultra-wide camera sensor.

The tipster also revealed that Vivo will launch its first clamshell-style foldable phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The phone will launch with up to 12GB of RAM and have 128GB of storage in the base model.

The device will also feature a 4400mAh battery and offer support for 44W fast charging out of the box. For biometric authentication, the Vivo X Flip will have a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone is expected to launch in the coming weeks in China. It is unknown if Vivo will launch the X Flip in global markets, including India. The company is gearing up for the launch of the Vivo X90 series, which is confirmed to launch in India soon.

